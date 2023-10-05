close
Sensex (0.58%)
65606.53 + 380.49
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Over 3,500 personnel to be deployed: Cops ensure arrangement for WC match

A resilient New Zealand will once again step out on the field of cricket seeking revenge for wounds that were inflicted on them by hard-hitting England four years ago

World Cup

New Zealand will be entering the stadium without the player who was pivotal in their previous campaign - Kane Williamson.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the first match of Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, police have said that all security arrangements are in place and police force of more than 3,500 personnel and officers will be deployed.
GS Malik, Ahmedabad CP told ANI "The World Cup is beginning from October 5. A match between New Zealand and England will be played here. The police have made all the arrangements. A police force of more than 3,500 including three Additional commissioners, 13 DCP rank officers and 18 ACPs will be used with 500 home guards. Traffic diversion has also been done which we have shared on our social media account. We also have 9 bomb disposal squad teams. A quick response team is also there and we are also conducting evacuation drills at the spot."
A resilient New Zealand will once again step out on the field of cricket seeking revenge for wounds that were inflicted on them by hard-hitting England four years ago. They will re-ignite their rivalry once again in the ODI World Cup campaign opener on Thursday.
Further urging people to watch the match without any conflict, GS Malik said "People should watch the match peacefully and need not to create any conflict with each other. Eatables and water bottles are not allowed inside the stadium. People can carry the National flags of their teams with them but it must be without sticks."
New Zealand will be entering the stadium without the player who was pivotal in their previous campaign - Kane Williamson.
Along with this their star pacer Tim Southee who has amassed 214 wickets in the 50-over format will also be a notable absentee.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

World Cup fever: Advance bookings cost Rs 50K per night in Ahmedabad

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Global giants tap Indian consumers, spend $3,600 a second on World Cup ads

Multi layer security at stadium, 3,500 cops on duty for World Cup opening

Cricket World Cup 2023: England eye fiery start vs injury-hit New Zealand

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

Even the England camp has not been left untouched by the injuries, Ben Stokes who reversed his retirement in the 50-over format just to mark his presence in the World Cup is battling a hip issue and won't take on the Kiwis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Cup Ahmedabad Police

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon