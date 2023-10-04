Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

Defending champions England cricket team would begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5. With charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes coming out of retirement and the 2019 title-winning core group largely intact, England would fancy a successful campaign in challenging conditions in India during the 50-over World Cup.
Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here
Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here
England would be one of the few teams in Cricket World Cup 2023, playing all their nine league matches in Day/night, which starts at 2 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
England's squad has depth and variety, but adapting to conditions would be crucial. However, the Three Lions could take confidence in their IPL experience to tread through eight venues for their nine group stage matches.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
The defending champions have been hot favourites to win the Cricket World Cup 2023 given they are one of the few teams with batters who can roll their arm.
England full schedule, venues, match timing
|Date
|Match Details
|Time
|Venue
|Oct 05
|England vs New Zealand
|02:00 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Oct 10
|England vs Bangladesh
|10:30 AM
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|Oct 15
|England vs Afghanistan
|02:00 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Oct 21
|England vs South Africa
|02:00 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Oct 26
|England vs Sri Lanka
|02:00 PM
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Oct 29
|India vs England
|02:00 PM
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Nov 04
|England vs Australia
|02:00 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Nov 08
|England vs Netherlands
|02:00 PM
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Nov 11
|England vs Pakistan
|02:00 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
Also Read
Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast
Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming
Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India
Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming
Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming
With cricket World Cup, ODIs will briefly return from no-man's land
ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli requests friends not to ask for match tickets
ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023
Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming
Sports tourism market improves strike rate ahead of Cricket World Cup
Cricket World Cup 2023: England squad and full team list
|Player
|Role
|Harry Brook
|Batter
|Liam Livingstone
|Batter
|Dawid Malam
|Batter
|Joe Root
|Batter
|Moeen Ali
|Batting allrounder
|Ben Stokes
|Batting allrounder
|Sam Curran
|Bowling allrounder
|David Wiley
|Bowling allrounder
|Chris Woakes
|Bowling allrounder
|Jos Buttler (C)
|Wicketkeeper-batter
|Jonny Bairstow
|Wicketkeeper-batter
|Gus Atkinson
|Bowler
|Adil Rashid
|Bowler - Leg spinner
|Reece Topley
|Bowler - pacer
|Mark Wood
|Bowler - pacer
Cricket World Cup 2023: England live streaming and telecast details
When will England begin their matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?
England will begin their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5, 2023.
When will England's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023 begin?
England will play all their Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in day/night format, which starts at 2 PM IST.
What are the venues of England's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023?
England will play their World Cup matches on nine of the ten venues, listed below:
|Venue
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Cricket World Cup 2023 England live telecast
In the Cricket World Cup 2023, England cricket matches' live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD.
Cricket World Cup 2023 England cricket live streaming
Disney+Hotstar will live stream England's cricket matches during World Cup 2023.