Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

England will play all their Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in day/night format, which starts at 2 PM IST.

Cricket World Cup 2023, England cricket

Cricket World Cup 2023: All you need to know about England cricket team. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Defending champions England cricket team would begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5. With charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes coming out of retirement and the 2019 title-winning core group largely intact, England would fancy a successful campaign in challenging conditions in India during the 50-over World Cup. 

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

England would be one of the few teams in Cricket World Cup 2023, playing all their nine league matches in Day/night, which starts at 2 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).


England's squad has depth and variety, but adapting to conditions would be crucial. However, the Three Lions could take confidence in their IPL experience to tread through eight venues for their nine group stage matches.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

The defending champions have been hot favourites to win the Cricket World Cup 2023 given they are one of the few teams with batters who can roll their arm. 

England full schedule, venues, match timing

Date Match Details Time Venue
Oct 05 England vs New Zealand 02:00 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Oct 10 England vs Bangladesh 10:30 AM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Oct 15 England vs Afghanistan 02:00 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Oct 21 England vs South Africa 02:00 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Oct 26 England vs Sri Lanka 02:00 PM M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Oct 29 India vs England 02:00 PM Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Nov 04 England vs Australia 02:00 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Nov 08 England vs Netherlands 02:00 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Nov 11 England vs Pakistan 02:00 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
 

Cricket World Cup 2023: England squad and full team list

Player Role
Harry Brook Batter
Liam Livingstone Batter
Dawid Malam Batter
Joe Root Batter
Moeen Ali Batting allrounder
Ben Stokes Batting allrounder
Sam Curran Bowling allrounder
David Wiley Bowling allrounder
Chris Woakes Bowling allrounder
Jos Buttler (C) Wicketkeeper-batter
Jonny Bairstow Wicketkeeper-batter
Gus Atkinson Bowler
Adil Rashid Bowler - Leg spinner
Reece Topley Bowler - pacer
Mark Wood Bowler - pacer


Cricket World Cup 2023: England live streaming and telecast details

When will England begin their matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

England will begin their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5, 2023.

When will England's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023 begin?

England will play all their Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in day/night format, which starts at 2 PM IST.

What are the venues of England's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023?

England will play their World Cup matches on nine of the ten venues, listed below:

Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Cricket World Cup 2023 England live telecast

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, England cricket matches' live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

Cricket World Cup 2023 England cricket live streaming

Disney+Hotstar will live stream England's cricket matches during World Cup 2023.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 England cricket team Jos Buttler Jonny Bairstow Mark Wood Ben Stokes Liam Livingstone Adil Rashid

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

