Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming





Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here Defending champions England cricket team would begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5. With charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes coming out of retirement and the 2019 title-winning core group largely intact, England would fancy a successful campaign in challenging conditions in India during the 50-over World Cup.

England would be one of the few teams in Cricket World Cup 2023, playing all their nine league matches in Day/night, which starts at 2 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here England's squad has depth and variety, but adapting to conditions would be crucial. However, the Three Lions could take confidence in their IPL experience to tread through eight venues for their nine group stage matches.

The defending champions have been hot favourites to win the Cricket World Cup 2023 given they are one of the few teams with batters who can roll their arm.

England full schedule, venues, match timing

Date Match Details Time Venue Oct 05 England vs New Zealand 02:00 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Oct 10 England vs Bangladesh 10:30 AM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Oct 15 England vs Afghanistan 02:00 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Oct 21 England vs South Africa 02:00 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Oct 26 England vs Sri Lanka 02:00 PM M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Oct 29 India vs England 02:00 PM Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Nov 04 England vs Australia 02:00 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Nov 08 England vs Netherlands 02:00 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Nov 11 England vs Pakistan 02:00 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here



Cricket World Cup 2023: England squad and full team list

Player Role Harry Brook Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Dawid Malam Batter Joe Root Batter Moeen Ali Batting allrounder Ben Stokes Batting allrounder Sam Curran Bowling allrounder David Wiley Bowling allrounder Chris Woakes Bowling allrounder Jos Buttler (C) Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow Wicketkeeper-batter Gus Atkinson Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler - Leg spinner Reece Topley Bowler - pacer Mark Wood Bowler - pacer



Cricket World Cup 2023: England live streaming and telecast details

When will England begin their matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

England will begin their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5, 2023.

When will England's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023 begin?

England will play all their Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in day/night format, which starts at 2 PM IST.

What are the venues of England's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023?





Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Eden Gardens, Kolkata England will play their World Cup matches on nine of the ten venues, listed below:

Cricket World Cup 2023 England live telecast

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, England cricket matches' live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

Cricket World Cup 2023 England cricket live streaming

Disney+Hotstar will live stream England's cricket matches during World Cup 2023.