Multi layer security at stadium, 3,500 cops on duty for World Cup opening

Given a threat issued by Khalistani separatists, about 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area and other parts of Ahmedabad during the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup on October 5.

Joint Commissioner of Police, sector 1, Chirag Koradia on Wednesday said a multi-layered security is being put in place to thwart any attack.

The first match will be played between England and New Zealand.

"As many as 16 IPS officers will be on the field to supervise our security set-up on Thursday during the cricket match. The same security arrangement, consisting of different layers, will be also implemented in subsequent matches to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium as part of the World Cup," Koradia told reporters.

He said about 3,500 police personnel, including traffic personnel, will be on duty inside and outside the stadium, at other locations, and on the roads to be taken by the players to reach the stadium from their hotel.

"There will be an inner layer and an outer layer of security at the stadium in addition to our tight security at the parking area and the stadium's metro station," the police officer said.

Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Team (BDDS) squads will also be deployed at key locations on Thursday.

Koradia said vehicles passing from Motera area are being thoroughly checked and no one will be allowed to enter the stadium without a valid ticket, pass or other authorization.

Ahead of the inaugural match and four more ties to be played in Ahmedabad, the traffic police have issued a notification prohibiting the movement of vehicles on the road leading to the stadium from the BRTS junction from 11 am till midnight.

The cyber crime branch of Ahmedabad police registered an FIR on September 29 against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the cricket World Cup into "World Terror Cup".

The FIR stated the people from Gujarat had received Pannun's threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.

The message claimed "Sikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistani flags" during the inaugural match on Thursday.