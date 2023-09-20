Rohit Sharma's men to don new jersey in ODI World Cup 2023; check pics here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Adidas, the Indian cricket team’s official apparel partner, released the new jersey of Men in Blue for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
The new jersey was released through a social media video post by both the BCCI and Adidas simultaneously. The video was titled '3 Ka Dream', suggesting that India are now looking for their third ODI World Cup, having won the tournament in 1983 and 2011 already.
In a press release, Adidas said, "3 Ka Dream’ serves as a rallying cry for cricket enthusiasts, igniting a sense of belief to achieve the dream."
1983 - the spark. 2011 - the glory.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2023
2023 - the dream.
Impossible nahi yeh sapna, #3kaDream hai apna.@adidas pic.twitter.com/PC5cW7YhyQ
The song video features a song whose lyrics have been penned by Indian rapper Raftaar; the film features cricket's powerhouses – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav alongside passionate fans.
Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, brand Adidas, India, while speaking on the occasion, said, “Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. With the World Cup being held in India, the stakes are higher than ever, and so is the desire to watch the team succeed. 3 Ka Dream channels the raw energy into an anthem to unify India in its relentless dream for a third World Cup victory.”