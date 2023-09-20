World Cup 2023: Southee pins hopes on thumb surgery for quick recovery

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee would undergo thumb surgery on Thursday, September 21, 2023, ahead of the final call on his place in the Kiwi squad for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Southee, 34, fractured his thumb while attempting to take a catch in the slip during the fourth ODI of the four-match series against England.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead hoped that Southee, one of the four quicks in the New Zealand squad named for their all-important World Cup campaign on October 5, would recover in time.

“We've got our fingers crossed that the surgery goes well for Tim. He'll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb. Providing the procedure is a success; it will ensure Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play,” Stead said.

When does New Zealand play their first ODI World Cup game?

New Zealand, the runners-up of the ODI World Cup 2019, will open their campaign in the 2023 edition against defending champions England in the opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Southee’s experience crucial for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign

Southee, New Zealand’s third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs behind Daniel Vettori and Kyle Mills, has been one of the best bowlers for the Kiwis in World Cups. Having picked 18 wickets in 8 matches during his first World Cup in 2011 in the subcontinent and 15 wickets in nine games during the World Cup at home in New Zealand and Australia in 2015, he was not used majorly for the 2019 World Cup.

With the ability of reverse swing and experience of subcontinental conditions, Southee will be a key factor for the Kiwis, and Stead admitted that. "Tim's a hugely experienced and important figure in our team, and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign,” the coach said.

Other pacers in the New Zealand squad include Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Full NZ team list. Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (vc & wk), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.