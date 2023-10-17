close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: 3 Pakistani players ill ahead of AUS-PAK game in Bengaluru

Pakistani camp has been hit by fever and flu in Bengaluru ahead of their all-important match against Australia in the World Cup

Pakistan cricket team gets clearance from government to participate in ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket team. Photo: PCB

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s huge morale-crushing loss to India in Ahmedabad was supposed to be mended by a win over Australia in Bengaluru. However, before their World Cup tie against the Aussies, three players were affected by fever and flu. 

Abdullah Shafique has been quarantined while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Zaman Khan remain under the medical team’s supervision. 

"Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. 

Also Read

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi says prepared enough to win the trophy

Asia Cup: Shaheen vs Indian openers to Babar vs Kuldeep, top player battles

Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: Wasim Akram rates Shaheen, Bumrah and Babar-Virat

IND vs PAK World Cup: Siraj credits Abdullah's wicket to perfect planning

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Top five batters to watch out for

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC Code

Laid-back Rohit best man to lead India to third World Cup title: Ponting

World Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

World Cup 2023, NZ vs ENG preview: Afghan spinners in focus at Chepauk

Topics : Pakistan cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Australia cricket team Babar Azam Pakistan cricket cricket world cup

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon