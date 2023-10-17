World Cup 2023: 3 Pakistani players ill ahead of AUS-PAK game in Bengaluru

Pakistan’s huge morale-crushing loss to India in Ahmedabad was supposed to be mended by a win over Australia in Bengaluru. However, before their World Cup tie against the Aussies, three players were affected by fever and flu.

Abdullah Shafique has been quarantined while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Zaman Khan remain under the medical team’s supervision.



"Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.