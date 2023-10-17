close
World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC Code

A visibly angry Gurbaz smashed his bat on the boundary line and dug out a chair after he got runout against England at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

Ramanullah Gurbaz

Ramanullah Gurbaz. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
ICC has reprimanded Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for breaching its code of conduct during the England match in the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 15.

A visibly angry Gurbaz smashed his bat on the boundary line and dug out a chair after he got runout. He scored quick 80 runs off 57 balls before he failed to make it to the crease after a bad call from his captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Gurbaz was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Gurbaz’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Gurbaz admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Paul Wilson levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

What does this mean, and will he be available for New Zealand point?

Gurbaz has been slapped with one demerit point for breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. However, for a player to be banned for a match, he has to have four or more demerit points within a 24-month period; they are converted into suspension points, and a player is banned after that.

Here's what ICC rules say about suspension for bad behaviour on the ground:

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player 

Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition, following which they will be expunged
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan cricket team cricket world cup ICC World Cup

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

