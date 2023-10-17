close
World Cup 2023: Edwards becomes Netherlands' 2nd-highest run-getter in ODIs

Edwards reached the milestone during his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Dharamshala.

Scott Edwards

Scott Edwards. Photo: ICC

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards took over Tom Cooper to become the country's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs.
Edwards reached the milestone during his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Dharamshala.
 
In the match, Edwards played a captain's knock, scoring 78* in 69 balls with 10 fours and a six. He guided the Netherlands to a competitive total in a match reduced to 43 overs per side due to rain.
In 41 ODIs, Edwards has 1,320 runs at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of 93.95. He scored 14 fifties in 38 innings, with the best score of 86.
He also has the joint-highest number of fifty-plus scores for the Netherlands, joining former Dutch star Ryan ten Doeschate, who also had 14 fifty-plus scores in 32 innings.
In 33 matches, Doeschate has scored 1,541 runs at an average of 67.00, with a strike rate of over 87. He has scored five tons and nine fifties in his ODI career, with the best score of 119.
Not only Doeschate has most fifty-plus scores for the Netherlands but is also the leading run-scorer in ODIs for his country.
Coming to the match, South Africa put Netherlands to bat first, reducing them to 112/6. But knocks from Edwards and his quickfire partnerships with Roelef van der Merwe (29 in 19 balls with three fours and a six) and Aryan Dutt (23 in nine balls with three sixes) helped Netherlands reach a total of 245/8 in 50 overs.
Marco Jansen (2/28), Kagiso Rabada (2/56) and Lungi Ngidi (2/56) were the main strikers in South African bowling. Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj got a wicket each.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

