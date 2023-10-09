close
World Cup 2023, Ind vs Aus: ICC bans Jarvo from matches for invading pitch

Jarvo has a history of making such interruptions in cricket games. He has already been banned from English grounds for the same offence during India's tour of England

Jarvo69

Jarvo69

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
A few hours after Daniel Jarvis, also known as Jarvo, breached security and invaded the pitch during the India vs Australia World Cup match at Chepauk on Sunday, 8 October, the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned him from attending any more matches in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Jarvo 69, identified by the number on his jersey, walked onto the field but was swiftly escorted off by the security personnel present.

In a statement, the ICC emphasised the importance of safety and security: "The safety and security of everyone involved in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is our priority. We are working with the venue to understand what transpired and are considering whether additional security measures are needed to prevent a recurrence. The individual in question has been banned from attending any further games at this event, and the matter is now in the hands of the Indian authorities," a PTI report stated.

It's worth noting that this was not Jarvo's first such intrusion; he had previously interrupted the match between India and England in the second and fourth Tests of the series in 2021. This recent incident marks his fourth security breach at a cricket match involving India. He has already been banned from English venues for similar infractions during India's tour of England, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

As for the match itself, Indian spinners put up a commendable performance against Australia, restricting them to 199 runs in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets, Kuldeep Yadav took two, and Ashwin secured one. Despite a shaky start with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer getting out for zero, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put up a strong performance. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 97, while Kohli contributed 85 runs, leading Team India to a comfortable six-wicket victory with 52 balls to spare.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

