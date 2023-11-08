Sensex (0.05%)
World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

Shubman Gill ended Babar Azam's two-year reign at number one while Mohammed Siraj replaced Keshav Maharaj at the top

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj. Photo: BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
India’s Shubman Gill replaced Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become the number-one batter in the world in the latest ICC ranking released on Wednesday, November 9, 2023. He ended Babar’s more than two-year reign as the number-one batter. 

On the other hand, the top bowler’s chart was also topped by India’s Mohammed Siraj who displaced South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj. This would give a big boost to the Indian team which also 
Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Gill became only the fourth player from his country behind Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ODI batter ranking. All the other three before Gill went on to win the ODI World Cup as well. 

Gill, 24, has scores of 92 against Sri Lanka, 23 against South Africa, 9 against England, 26 against New Zealand, 53 against Bangladesh and 16 against Pakistan to total 219 runs from six innings in the ODI World Cup 2023.
 
Babar has totalled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and dropped six rating points below Gill into second place. Kohli has risen to fourth place while skipper Rohit Sharma is placed sixth on the back of brilliant runs at this World Cup. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

In the bowling depart, Siraj, who first became number one in ODIs in September after his sensational performances in the Asia Cup 2023 has grabbed 10 wickets so far in eighth matches in the World Cup at an economy rate of 5.23 to displace Maharaj from the top.

Kuldeep Yadabv at fourth, Jasprit Bumrah at eighth and Mohammed Shami at 10th are the other three Indians in the top 10 of the bowler’s list. Shami jumped seven points after his brilliant showing in the World Cup where he grabbed 16 wickets in four matches. 

Topics : Shubman Gill ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Mohammed Siraj India cricket team ICC Rankings BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

