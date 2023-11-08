World Cup 2023: Cummins' 'I was there' moment as Maxwell created history

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has no hesitation in rating Glenn Maxwell's magnificent double hundred against Afghanistan as the greatest knock in ODI history, which has allowed everyone to enjoy their very own "I was there" moment.

Maxwell scored an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls with the help of 10 sixes and 21 boundaries to pull Australia from the rut at 91 for 7 and added 202 runs with his skipper to finish the match with more than three overs to spare.

"I mean (all the innings) I've ever seen. it's probably the greatest ODI innings ever. We're just chatting about it, all the players and we've decided it's one of those days where you just go, 'I was there in the stadium the day Glenn Maxwell chased down that total by himself'," Cummins commented on Maxwell's knock that single-handedly took Australia to semi-final.

The Australia captain hoped that Maxwell will be able to recover in time to play their last league game against Bangladesh, in Pune on November 11.

"I'm sure, he (Maxwell) will be fine. He was cramping but I think you saw out there how much he loves playing for Australia and do anything to play. So, I'm sure it'll be fine, Cummins said.

Cummins admitted that he had signalled the next batter No 10 Adam Zampa to get ready to join him in the middle after Maxwell, who was struggling with terrible cramps in his right leg, fell on the ground.

Maxwell braved a cramping leg and even refused singles with more than 50 runs needed. But Australian physiotherapist's advice to Maxwell 'to get back up on his feet or it could get worse' worked wonders," revealed Cummins.

"I thought he was going off. So, I kind of signalled to Zamps (Adam Zampa) to get down here cause yeah, he (Maxwell) literally couldn't move and then I think the physio was out there obviously. He kind of convinced Maxi that if he came off, it might be worse off. So, try and hang out there, stand up, and that's probably your best bet."



The reason being, if one comes off due to cramps, there are chances that one might not be able to go back and resume as the pain can only get worse.

"Because once you go off it's that much cramp but there's no guarantee you're going to get back out there," Cummins revealed further about the message to Maxwell, who finished the game with a six to reach 201 not out off just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes.