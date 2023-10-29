IND vs ENG: Bumrah-Shami's show help India tame Three Lions in CWC 2023





Check India vs England full scorecard here The Three Lions were tamed once again, and India made a mockery of England's batting lineup. Team India thrashed Jos Buttler's England by 100 runs and registered their sixth consecutive victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and once again attained the top position on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.

A humdinger of the clash was on the minds of a 50,000-strong crowd at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. However, they suffered a major heartbreak upfront as Virat Kohli went back to the pavilion for a 9-ball duck.





ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup 2023 AFG vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming The English bowlers bowled with great precision as India were reduced to 40-3 in the 12th over with both Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (16-ball 4) throwing their porticoes away in search of big runs on a tricky wicket.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma stood tall amidst the ruins as he kept one end intact. The Hitman restricted his natural instincts and stitched a 91-run stand with KL Rahul for 4th wicket.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Ahead of the IND vs ENG match, KL Rahul (39 off 58 balls) categorically said that he wanted to make good memories at the Ekana as he was returning to this IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants home ground. But the way he threw his wicket away at a crucial juncture summarises his mental stem.

The Indian captain (101-ball 87 runs, 10 fours and 3 sixes) followed his deputy as well after a brisk 33-run partnership with Surya as putting a total in excess of 250 seemed chasable in Lucknow given dew was expected to play a big factor in the night.

Such was the quality of England's bowling attack after four consecutive defeats that they did not concede not even a single extra in the first 32 overs of Indian innings.

Surya's 49 did help India go beyond the 200-run mark but it was the batting efforts of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav that allowed India post 229-9.

In the post-match press conference, Kuldeep highlighted the fact that he has been working hard on the nets and slowly and steadily the lower order will contribute more with the bat.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule, results and scorecards of all matches here It was Kuldeep and Bumrah's stand of 21 runs that allowed Team India to post a respectable total.

Also Read IND vs ENG: Pace or spin-friendly - Here's how Lucknow pitch could behave Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG Playing 11, toss result, live streaming World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024 IND vs ENG Highlights, World Cup 2023: Bowlers script big win for India England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ India make it 6 in row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma completes 18,000 runs in international cricket World Cup, IND vs ENG: Rohit fights lone battle as batters fail in Lucknow Cricket World Cup 2023 AFG vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming IND vs ENG: Rohit's men wear black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi

Notably, the Indian bowlers have been sweating hard in the nets and have seen brushing their batting skills in the absence of Hardik Pandya, the only recognised pace all-rounder in the team.

Chasing the lowly target, England needed to strategise their batting in order on a tricky wicket. The England openers did get a few freebies from Mohammed Siraj upfront. But once Jasprit Bumrah found his perfect line and length along with his bowling partner Mohammed Shami, the duo became unplayable.

Bumrah was the one who took two wickets in two balls before Shami just destroyed the English middle order.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 latest news updates here However, Root's wicket steered yet another DRS controversy as some spike was visible as the ball passed the bat, but the third umpire didn't overturn the onfield decision as it seemed the murmur on the Ultra edge was observed before the ball passed beside the edge of the bat.

England head coach Mathew Motts did question the third umpire's call but also highlighted the fact that England's batting once again crumbled like a house of cards.

Kuldeep (8-0-24-2) and Jadeja (7-1-16-1) then bowled with great line and length. Kuldeep came up with an unplayable ball to get rid of English captain Buttler, who looked determined to take his team home.

With England's long batting line-up and dew almost wetting the outfield, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone tried to build a partnership but Shami returned for his second spell, shattering all the hopes.

England were finally bowled out for 129 runs with Shami (4 wickets) and Bumrah (3) sharing seven wickets among them.