World Cup Final: English officials named on-field umpires for IND vs AUS

Englishmen Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will stand as on-field umpires in the World Cup summit clash between India and Australia here on Sunday.

This will be the second outing for Kettleborough, who also stood in the final of the 2015 World Cup. His partner on that occasion was Kumar Dharmasena.

More than 93,000 spectators watched the 2015 final at the MCG. However, that number will be trumped as a three-figure crowd is expected on Sunday as the host nation will look to replicate their 2011 triumph on home soil.

For Illingworth, too, this will be a second World Cup final appearance, albeit his first as a match official. He featured in the 1992 Cricket World Cup final as a player.

Among other officials for the grand finale on Sunday is Joel Wilson of Trinidad and Tobago, who will be the third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), and match referee Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe). All of them were also part of officiating teams in the semifinals.

Illingworth and Kettleborough were both promoted to the ICC International List on the same day in November 2009. Both acted as on-field umpires during this week's semi-finals.

Illingworth was in charge of India's victory over New Zealand in Mumbai, while Kettleborough oversaw Australia's thrilling win against South Africa in Kolkata.

Both umpires have had highly illustrious careers. They've both won the David Shepherd Trophy, awarded to ICC's Umpire of the Year. Kettleborough won it three times in a row, between 2013-15, which Illingworth did the same in 2019 and 2022.

