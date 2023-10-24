close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh reins in inflation at reasonable rates among poll-bound states

If the first six months of this financial year are taken into account, it was high inflation in Mizoram too though a bit less than the national average.

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
Premium

Photo: Twitter

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Job creation can influence voters powerfully in a long-term process. But when elections are close at hand, it is prices, particularly those of food, that achieve paramount importance. However, there are various components and time lengths in retail inflation, and it is tough to say which would affect the electorate’s mood.

As the election process has started in five states -- Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana -- price pressures were higher in two of them, Rajasthan and Telangana, than
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Amit Shah to address two BJP rallies in Bastar

India's interests at stake as world trade talks take a green turn

Rising economic activities lead to surge in personal income tax in H1FY24

Will the September uptick in rural economy sustain in future?

Fueling India's innovation engine

World Food Day 2023: We must not take water for granted

Topics : Inflation Chhattisgarh Assembly elections rajasthan Telangana

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon