Chhattisgarh reins in inflation at reasonable rates among poll-bound states

Job creation can influence voters powerfully in a long-term process. But when elections are close at hand, it is prices, particularly those of food, that achieve paramount importance. However, there are various components and time lengths in retail inflation, and it is tough to say which would affect the electorate’s mood.

As the election process has started in five states -- Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana -- price pressures were higher in two of them, Rajasthan and Telangana, than