Datanomics: India closes in on Japan for fourth-largest economy tag

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is officially estimated to decelerate to 6.5 per cent during FY25 against 9.2 per cent last year.

Higher revised base effect notwithstanding, GDP growth during FY25 is a shade higher than 6.4 per cent, pegged by the first advance estimates. Meanwhile, the GDP growth was revised higher for FY24 by a full one percentage point. The size of India’s economy was estimated higher at Rs 331 trillion for FY25 against the earlier estimate of Rs 324 trillion. If one assumes the rupee to depreciate by 2.25 per cent against the dollar, the same it