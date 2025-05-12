Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Pakistan: An economy on life support, strained by debt and weak reforms

Pakistan: An economy on life support, strained by debt and weak reforms

Faces shaky recovery amid renewed tensions with India, surging debt, IMF dependence, weak reforms, and chronic structural and governance failures. SHIKHA CHATURVEDI & JAYANT PANKAJ explain

pakistan Flag
Premium

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves remain volatile, while high energy import costs, a narrow export base, and structural inefficiencies across agriculture and industry continue to exert pressure. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shikha ChaturvediJayant Pankaj Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan is currently teetering on the edge of a fragile economic recovery, weighed down by tensions with India and deepening fiscal dependence on international lenders. 
Hostilities with India reignited following a terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. India has since appealed to international financial institutions to reassess their support for Pakistan, citing Islamabad’s complicity with terrorist groups. These renewed frictions have intensified scrutiny over Pakistan’s economic management and its recurring reliance on bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
  Pakistan’s latest conflict with India has emerged amid
Topics : Pakistan economy IMF International Monetary Fund Operation Sindoor

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon