Pakistan: An economy on life support, strained by debt and weak reforms

Pakistan is currently teetering on the edge of a fragile economic recovery, weighed down by tensions with India and deepening fiscal dependence on international lenders.

Hostilities with India reignited following a terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. India has since appealed to international financial institutions to reassess their support for Pakistan, citing Islamabad’s complicity with terrorist groups. These renewed frictions have intensified scrutiny over Pakistan’s economic management and its recurring reliance on bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan’s latest conflict with India has emerged amid