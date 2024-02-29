Sensex (    %)
                        
Three out of five large economies recorded slow growth, shows data

Some larger economies are doing better than others. The United States (US) and China in particular have shown a stronger growth rate in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2023

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Some of India’s large economy peers recorded slower growth than before, or negative numbers in the December quarter. On the other hand, others such as the United States (US) and China have shown a stronger growth rate in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2023 (Q4CY23), according to data from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The US' gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.1 per cent in the latest quarter and by 2.9 per cent in Q3CY23. China registered a 5.2 per cent growth in Q4CY23 compared to 4.9 per cent in the previous

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

