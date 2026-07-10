Development work will respect legal safeguards, says Chhattisgarh CM

The Chhattisgarh government led by you launched a new industrial policy in November. You have also led efforts to attract investments.

A total of 435 reforms have been implemented and Chhattisgarh is emerging as a preferred investment destination, supported by streamlined approvals, a robust single-window system, strong infrastructure and industry-friendly policies. We have organised investor meets across major Indian cities as well as in countries such as Japan and South Korea, and these efforts have so far resulted in the state receiving investment proposals worth more than Rs 8 trillion. Chhattisgarh is emerging as a leader in green steel production and is rapidly strengthening its position as a national power hub. We have received investment proposals worth Rs 3.5 trillion in the energy sector. Two state-of-the-art semiconductor units are being established in the state. New industries are being set up in sectors such as sports equipment, semiconductors, electronics, bio-ethanol, garments, and textiles, thereby increasing employment opportunities. Incentives are also being provided to 'green industries' to promote environmental conservation.

Farmers in Chhattisgarh receive Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy. What are the objectives of the revamped version of the Krishak Unnati Yojana for the kharif season of 2026?

While we continue to provide Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy, the revamped Krishak Unnati Yojana for the 2026 kharif season is intended to encourage farmers to explore alternative crops where agro-climatic conditions are suitable. The objective is not to discourage paddy cultivation but to create additional opportunities for farmers to improve their incomes while reducing risks associated with dependence on a single crop. Farmers cultivating pulses, oilseeds, maize, kodo millet, kutki, ragi and cotton, or those shifting from paddy to other kharif crops, will receive input assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre. The benefit will be extended based on registration on the Integrated Farmer Portal, Agristack enrolment and Digital Crop Survey data. Through targeted incentives, we aim to promote crop diversification, improve soil health, optimise water use, and strengthen the long-term productivity of our agricultural sector. Diversified farming systems can also provide greater protection against market fluctuations and climate-related challenges. It is also expected to expand the area under pulses, oilseeds and other alternative crops while supporting long-term agricultural sustainability and water conservation.

What are your plans for Bastar’s development?

Our goal is to increase the average monthly income of families in Bastar to Rs 30,000 within the next three years. This target is based on a comprehensive development strategy that focuses on multiple sources of income rather than a single intervention. We are strengthening agriculture through major irrigation projects that will bring 32,000 hectares under assured irrigation, enabling farmers to diversify into vegetables, fruits, and other high-value crops. Two major projects, costing over Rs 2,000 crore, are being launched to enhance irrigation facilities. We are also launching a dairy-led "White Revolution" in Bastar by providing milch cows and buffaloes to tribal families and creating an ecosystem of dairy collection, processing, transportation, and marketing. Along with this, we are expanding opportunities in minor forest produce, animal husbandry, small-scale industries, self-help groups, and entrepreneurship so that rural families have sustainable and diversified sources of income. Our vision for Bastar goes beyond income enhancement. We are building a new model of development based on infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, technology, and investment. Digital health profiles are being created for nearly 3.6 million people, Education Cities are being developed in Abujhmad and Jagargunda at the cost of Rs 100 crore, and government services are being delivered through over 200 Seva Deras and digital platforms. We are transforming Chitrakot and Sirpur into world-class tourism destinations and promoting eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and cultural tourism to generate large-scale employment for local youth. Chhattisgarh is fast emerging as a destination for future industries such as AI, semiconductors, electronics, and startups. 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) scheme is enabling local products from the state to access national and international markets. In the 2025-26 financial year, exports worth Rs 761.76 crore were recorded up to February 2026, with aromatic rice making the most significant contribution.

How will the state government ensure a balance between development and the rights of tribal communities over their resources — water (jal), forest (jungle), and land (zameen)?

Our government firmly believes that development and tribal rights must go hand in hand. In Chhattisgarh, tribal communities have a deep connection with jal, jungle, and zameen, which form the foundation of their identity, culture, and livelihoods. Therefore, any development initiative undertaken by the state will fully respect constitutional safeguards, legal protections, forest rights, and the traditional rights of tribal communities. We are committed to ensuring transparency, consultation, and meaningful community participation in all major decisions affecting tribal areas. Development is essential to improve the quality of life in tribal regions. Better roads, healthcare facilities, schools, drinking water, irrigation, digital connectivity, and employment opportunities are necessary to ensure that tribal communities have access to the same opportunities as the rest of the population. All development projects will follow due processes related to land acquisition, rehabilitation, fair compensation, and environmental protection, ensuring that progress does not come at the cost of people's rights and livelihoods. Our approach is to make tribal communities active partners and beneficiaries of development. We are focusing on strengthening livelihoods through minor forest produce, value addition, skill development, irrigation support, and entrepreneurship opportunities so that economic growth directly benefits tribal families. Our aim is to bring growth and opportunities to tribal communities without compromising their culture, rights, and natural environment.

What are your plans for the state’s power sector?

The power sector is the backbone of economic growth, and our objective is to ensure that Chhattisgarh has a reliable, affordable, and financially sustainable electricity system. The recent tariff revision has been undertaken by the regulatory process to address rising operational costs and strengthen the financial health of the power sector. But at the same time, we remain committed to protecting consumers, especially farmers, poor households, and vulnerable sections, through targeted support and welfare measures. The decision to list the Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company is aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and access to resources for modernizing the state's transmission infrastructure. The proceeds and benefits arising from reforms will be utilized to strengthen the power network, reduce transmission losses, and improve the quality and reliability of supply across urban and rural areas. Our focus will be on expanding generation capacity, upgrading transmission and distribution systems, promoting renewable energy, ensuring 24x7 quality power supply, and improving the financial viability of power utilities.

Do you think the state’s fiscal deficit for 2026-27 at 4.1 per cent is a cause for worry?

A fiscal deficit of 4.1% of GSDP for 2026-27 should be viewed in the broader context of our state's development priorities. What is important is not just the size of the deficit, but how the borrowed resources are being utilized. Our government is ensuring that a significant portion of expenditure is directed towards productive capital investments that create employment, improve public services, and strengthen the state's economic base. We are investing in roads, schools, hospitals, and jobs. These investments will strengthen our economy and improve people's lives. We remain committed to fiscal discipline, but we will not compromise development merely to achieve a lower deficit number on paper. We are taking steps to enhance revenue mobilization, improve tax administration, and increase efficiency in public spending. As economic activity expands and revenues grow, we expect our fiscal indicators to strengthen further.

Do you think Chhattisgarh has lagged behind in the rate of operationalisation of auctioned mines?

Our focus is not merely on increasing the number of operational mines, but on ensuring that mining activities are conducted in a sustainable, transparent, and environmentally responsible manner while maximizing benefits for local communities and the state's economy. I would not agree that Chhattisgarh has lagged behind. The pace of operationalisation depends on multiple statutory and technical processes.

Looking back at the past few years, what would you say are the three biggest advantages Chhattisgarh has gained from having a ‘double-engine government’ in power at both the Centre and the state?

The biggest advantage of the double-engine government has been seamless coordination between the Centre and the state that has translated into faster development. We have achieved significant success in restoring peace and security in Naxal-affected regions. With strong support from the Centre, decisive action against Naxalism has been combined with intensive development efforts. Areas once known for violence and fear are now witnessing rapid expansion of infrastructure and public services, including roads, mobile connectivity, banking services, schools, skill centres, and healthcare facilities. More than 15,100 kilometres of roads have been constructed, over 9,600 mobile towers installed, 6,025 post offices equipped with banking services launched, 1,804 bank branches and 1,321 ATMs established, along with 259 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, 46 ITIs, 49 Skill Development Centres, and 16 Multi-Skill Development Centres. This large-scale expansion of connectivity and services has transformed previously inaccessible regions into connected and developing areas. Also, Chhattisgarh's rail network has doubled during the last twelve years. The approval of the Champa-Korba third rail line project has been approved at a cost of Rs 755 crore and allocation of Rs7,470 crore for rail projects in 2026–27 budget, highlights the scale of ongoing development with the help of the Centre-state coordination. Major projects such as the Rowghat-Jagdalpur railway line, better road networks, and improved public transport services are integrating remote regions with mainstream development. Through initiatives such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM-JANMAN, development is reaching remote tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group settlements for the first time. Electricity, drinking water, permanent housing, education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities are improving the quality of life across thousands of villages. Our objective is not only to ensure the participation of tribal communities in development but also to empower them to lead that development journey. The result of double-engine government is visible in the form of improved security, world-class infrastructure, and inclusive growth that is benefiting every section of society.

Your government is developing a textile park in Nava Raipur. What is your vision for this project, and how will it benefit Chhattisgarh?