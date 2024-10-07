India's reformist attitude not seen in many countries: OECD Chief Economist

India has all it takes to have a strong rate of growth over the next few decades, Alvaro Santos Pereira, chief economist of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said in an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi. Speaking on the sidelines of the Kautilya Economic Conclave, Pereira said the country needed to prioritise education and skilling and take up reforms to improve the business climate, reduce informality, and ease restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI). Edited excerpts:

How concerned are you about the impact of the West Asian crisis on global and India’s growth?

We