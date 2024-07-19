10 banks, NBFCs faced minor disruptions due to global tech outage: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that due to the widespread global outage on Friday affecting IT systems globally, ten Indian banks and non-bank financing companies (NBFCs) experienced minor disruptions, all of which have either been resolved or are currently being resolved.

Additionally, the RBI stated that overall, the Indian financial sector in the Reserve Bank’s domain remains insulated from the global outage.

“The Reserve Bank has made an assessment of the impact of this outage on its regulated entities. Critical systems of most banks are not in the cloud and further, only a few banks are using the CrowdStrike tool,” the RBI said in a statement on Friday evening.