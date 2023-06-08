close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI monetary policy: In April, the MPC had decided to pause the repo rate hike for the first time since May 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on the repo rate today. The six-member rate-setting committee started its bi-monthly meeting to decide on the benchmark interest rate on June 6. According to experts, the central bank of India may keep the repo rate unchanged.
Between May 2022 and February this year, the repo rate has been hiked by 250 bps to 6.5 per cent. In April, the MPC decided to hit the pause button on rate hikes. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasised that it was a pause and not a pivot while retaining the possibility of further tightening.

The consumer price index-based (CPI) inflation – the main yardstick for monetary policymaking – in April declined to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (from 5.7 per cent YoY in March), well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent target band.
Explaining the decision of the last MPC announcement, Das had said, "Looking ahead, headline inflation is projected to moderate in 2023-24. The monetary policy actions taken since May 2022 are still working through the system. Accordingly, the MPC decided to keep the policy rate unchanged to assess the progress made so far, while closely monitoring the evolving inflation outlook. The MPC will not  hesitate to take further action as may be required in its future meetings."

RBI monetary policy: When and Where to watch Shaktikanta Das's address
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's stance on inflation and repo rate at 10 AM on Thursday. The statement of Das's speech will then be available on the RBI's official website https://www.rbi.org.in/home.aspx.

Also Read

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI repo rate decision: When and where to watch speech of governor Das

No change: MPC presses 'pause' after hiking rate by 250 bps since May 2022

India's inflation has likely cooled to a 20-month low in May: Poll

To join or not? India yet to take a final call on IPEF trade pillar

Govt's 20% TCS policy unfair on domestic operators: Travel agents

Reforms in coal, mining sector led to increased revenues: Pralhad Joshi

Kerala launches KFON to bridge digital divide with affordable internet


Also, the live streaming of the address will be available on RBI's YouTube channel.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI monetary policy Reserve Bank BS Web Reports CPI Inflation MPC meet

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
2 min read

India's inflation has likely cooled to a 20-month low in May: Poll

Inflation
2 min read

To join or not? India yet to take a final call on IPEF trade pillar

IPEF
4 min read

Most Popular

To join or not? India yet to take a final call on IPEF trade pillar

IPEF
4 min read

Govt's 20% TCS policy unfair on domestic operators: Travel agents

tax
3 min read

Semicon policy: India aims to leverage potential of high-growth chip market

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon