90% of sales at petrol pumps now with Rs 2,000 notes, up from 10%

Petrol pump dealers said customers were using the withdrawn note to make small purchases of Rs 100 & Rs 200 and asking for the return in change. “We request the RBI to give guidelines to banks for providing enough small denomination notes, especially to petrol pumps in lieu of Rs 2,000 notes, so that we can smoothly service our customers,” Ajay Bansal, president of the association, said in a statement.

Cash purchase of fuel at petrol pumps using Rs 2,000 notes has swelled to a high 90 per cent of daily sales, the All India Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association said on Monday. Buyers have rushed to tender the currency notes withdrawn by the government last week, leading to digital sales at pumps falling to just 10 per cent of daily sales, down from the average 40 per cent.