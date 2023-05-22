close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI bought $750 million on net basis from spot forex market in March

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $750 million on a net basis in the spot foreign exchange market in March, data released on Monday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed

Reuters MUMBAI
RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI(Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $750 million on a net basis in the spot foreign exchange market in March, data released on Monday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.

The RBI said it purchased $6.91 billion and sold $6.16 billion. In February, the central bank had bought $254 million on a net basis in the spot market.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 0.6% against the dollar in March. The unit traded in a range of 81.6150 to 82.80. The RBI's net outstanding forward purchase stood at $23.6 billion as of end-March, compared with a net purchase of $20.47 billion at the end of the previous month, data released on Monday showed.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. The currency was at 82.8275 to the dollar on Monday.

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Private consumption, rural demand revival to drive growth in Apr-Jun: RBI

Spinning mills suffering loss of Rs 20-25 per kg of yarn: Industry body

Betting on 5G, coding skills to make youth in Uttar Pradesh job ready

There are downside risks to growth due to external sectors, weather: FinMin

Rupee falls 0.2% hits 13-week low, weighed down by strength in dollar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI forex market

First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI bought $750 million on net basis from spot forex market in March

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
1 min read

Private consumption, rural demand revival to drive growth in Apr-Jun: RBI

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read
Premium

Spinning mills suffering loss of Rs 20-25 per kg of yarn: Industry body

cotton yarn, cotton, textile, clothes
3 min read

Betting on 5G, coding skills to make youth in Uttar Pradesh job ready

TRAI on Monday put its stamp on the latter by recommending that those setting up their own isolated private networks should be permitted through a pan-India licence and be given 5G spectrum
2 min read

There are downside risks to growth due to external sectors, weather: FinMin

v
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

No form, ID needed to exchange Rs 2,000 currency note: State Bank of India

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read
Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund

Pandemic Fund
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon