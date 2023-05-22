close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Betting on 5G, coding skills to make youth in Uttar Pradesh job ready

The state is betting on new-age technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and coding skills, to equip the youths with the skill sets to overcome job market challenges

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
TRAI on Monday put its stamp on the latter by recommending that those setting up their own isolated private networks should be permitted through a pan-India licence and be given 5G spectrum

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taking into account the fast-changing job market, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking steps to make the youths ready for future work profiles.
The state is betting on new-age technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and coding skills, to equip the youths with the skill sets to overcome job market challenges.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been stressing on skills such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and coding for future jobs. He called for preparing a workforce through training and skilling.
Such training programmes are being funded from the state exchequer as well as via tie ups with private companies such as the ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ programme.

“UP is taking steps to combine the talent of youth with technology and training… the programmes for artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data, and coding skills are essential in preparing youths for the future,” Adityanath said.
The CM observed that such skilling programmes could play a vital role in preparing the youths for jobs and contributing to the state’s development.
 

Also Read

Union Budget 2023: Centre bets big on Artificial Intelligence, IoT

Artificial imposter: How AI technology fuelling rise in online voice scams

Uttar Pradesh sets a target of Rs 40,000 cr investments in energy sector

Uttar Pradesh govt asks commercial banks to step up credit flow

Uttar Pradesh plans to buy 43,000 acres of land for Rs 7.3 trillion

There are downside risks to growth due to external sectors, weather: FinMin

Rupee falls 0.2% hits 13-week low, weighed down by strength in dollar

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal marginal on economy: Shaktikanta Das

What is RBI's 'Clean Note Policy', why are notes being withdrawn under it

Economy likely to see downside risks to growth, upside risks to inflation

Meanwhile, the UP government is launching a 5G training programme to make the youth skilled in future employable technologies, especially in the fast-proliferating telecom sector.
 
“5G technology will transform the entire telecom ecosystem of hardware, software and services. This is critical for the execution of other future technologies such as IoT, M2M communication and edge computing,” a government spokesperson said.
 
During the first phase, more than 1,000 candidates will be trained and provided with jobs in the current financial year. The programme is expected to be launched in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Moradabad, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj districts.
 
Moreover, the state is introducing AI technologies in a slew of sectors, including education, to improve the quality of teaching. It is also to keep the students abreast with the technological matrices.
 
According to Adityanath, the state has netted investment proposals worth ~35 trillion at the UP Global Investor Summit (GIS) 2023.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Uttar Pradesh 5G in India 5G technology

First Published: May 22 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

There are downside risks to growth due to external sectors, weather: FinMin

v
3 min read

Rupee falls 0.2% hits 13-week low, weighed down by strength in dollar

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal marginal on economy: Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

What is RBI's 'Clean Note Policy', why are notes being withdrawn under it

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Economy likely to see downside risks to growth, upside risks to inflation

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
6 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

No form, ID needed to exchange Rs 2,000 currency note: State Bank of India

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read
Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon