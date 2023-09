After domestic LPG price reduction, commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 158

In a major relief to LPG consumers, Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158, according to the sources.

The new prices will be effective from today and Delhi's retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,522.

Earlier, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the price of Domestic LPG was reduced by Rs 200 by the central government as a gift to women of the country.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.

Earlier in August, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 99.75 by the OMCs.

In July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each.

Before this hike, there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year. While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, in June it was reduced by Rs 83.

In April, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.