Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

The festival of love and care between siblings is here. Wish your siblings and relates on this special day with the best wishes, quotes, messages and status

Raksha Bandhan

Representative Image

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
The most awaited festival in August is finally here. India will celebrate Raksha Bandhan tomorrow, which is a special festival to honour the lovely bond between a brother and a sister.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on the 30th and 31st of August, 2023. People will share greetings, and best wishes, and share heartfelt quotes with each other. 

This article will give you some interesting messages, quotes, and best wishes.

Raksha Bandhan best wishes 2023

Dear sibling, on this special Raksha Bandhan day, I promise to always support you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Wishing you a joyful Raksha Bandhan 2023. May our love and connection continue to grow.

Dear brother/sister, you’ve always protected and guided me. This Raksha Bandhan, I’m grateful for you. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 to my dear sibling. May our love grow stronger every day.
On this special day, families also enjoy traditional food, and reaffirm the bonds of love and friendship.
May you always be safe and protected from harm. I love you, my dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan! I pray that our bond of love continues to grow stronger.

Raksha Bandhan Quotes 2023

“A sibling is that key through which you can unlock your true self.”
“Siblings are always like our hands and feet; without them our lives are almost useless.”
“Almost every joyful moment of our childhood is spent with our siblings.”
“A sister is a friend who is with lifetime validity.”
“A brother or sister’s love is endless.”
"A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self."
"Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet."

Raksha Bandhan best messages 2023

"Wishing you a happy Raksha Bandhan 2023. May our bond keep getting stronger."
"Dear sibling, on this Raksha Bandhan, I wish you happiness and success. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!"
"Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 to my dear brother/sister. May this festival bring us closer."
"Dear sibling, thank you for being there for me. I promise to do the same. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!"
"Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 to my dear brother/sister. May our bond continue to grow."
"You always protected me from danger and looked after me when I was crying. If superheroes were real, you would be one. Thank you, big brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

