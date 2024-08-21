Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / Andhra to unveil integrated renewable energy policy, courts investors

Andhra to unveil integrated renewable energy policy, courts investors

The policy will cover solar, wind, hybrid energy storage, green hydrogen and its derivatives, biofuels, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure

renewable solar wind energy

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said it has prepared an ‘Integrated Renewable Energy Policy,’ which is likely to be unveiled later this month.

The move comes after Brookfield, a global investment firm, proposed to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in the state in the next three to five years in renewable energy.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ambitious policy will cover solar, wind and hybrid, energy storage, green hydrogen and its derivatives, biofuels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and state energy minister G Ravi Kumar held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the finer contours of this policy.

On Tuesday, Naidu, along with Ravi met a delegation from Brookfield in Amaravati, including managing director Nawal Saini. Evren, a joint venture between Brookfield and Axis Energy Group, will look to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in the next three to five years in the state.

According to officials, Evren aims to install 1,380 Mw of solar power capacity and 1,640 Mw of wind power capacity by 2026. It already operates 210 Mw of wind power assets in Andhra Pradesh. The joint venture aims to add 828 Mw of solar power capacity and 204 Mw of wind power capacity in 2027.

It also plans to install 1,311 Mw of solar power capacity and 3,300 Mw of wind power capacity beyond 2027 with the ambition to achieve 8,873 Mw of joint solar and wind capacities.

More From This Section

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Suchi semicon plans $100 mn investment into OSAT plant in Gujarat

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

EPFO to get new IT system soon, says labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya

PremiumKharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

DSR method of paddy growing: Benefits and controversies surrounding it

fiscal deficit, manufacturing

Non-ferrous metal products to have 5% recycled content from FY28

Corporate, CXO

Employment growth in corporate sector declined to 1.5% in FY24: BoB report


Earlier this week, state education, information technology and electronics minister Nara Lokesh met representatives of Hon Hai Precision Industry, or Foxconn.

Lokesh told them that the state government was working on a “novel electronics policy”. 

He asked them to set up a “mega manufacturing city” in Andhra Pradesh.

Foxconn representatives said they were keen to set up an electric vehicles manufacturing unit, semiconductors, digital health and manufacturing components units in Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Naidu met representatives from World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on the reconstruction of Amaravati. 

“I have invited both banks to partner with us in this endeavour to create a futuristic capital city for Andhra Pradesh,” the Andhra Pradesh CM posted on X.

Ever since Naidu has taken over the reins, his government has been keen to spur the state’s economy by improving the investment climate and boosting jobs creation. 

The Telugu Desam Party’s key poll promise was to create two million jobs in the state over the next five years.


Also Read

Andhra Pradesh chemical factory blast

At least 15 injured in reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh chemical factory

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra govt to release Rs 1,452 cr fund to local bodies to speed up works

youngsters

AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment results out today, check details

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks financial support for Andhra

N Chandrasekaran,Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman to co-chair task force for reshaping Andhra Pradesh

Topics : Andhra Pradesh renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon