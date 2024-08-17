Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks financial support for Andhra

CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks financial support for Andhra

Naidu is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on his second day of the visit to the national capital

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Naidu is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on his second day of the visit to the national capital. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought enhanced financial assistance for the debt-ridden southern state.
In his first meeting with Modi after the Union Budget, Naidu thanked the prime minister for key announcements made for Andhra Pradesh, including Rs 15,000 crore funding for the new capital's development, sources said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief discussed the state's financial status in detail and requested more central support to overcome fiscal challenges, boost economic activity and increase the state's GDP, the sources added.
 
Official data shows Andhra Pradesh's public debt has risen from 31.02 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2019-20 to 33.32 per cent in 2023-24, indicating worsening fiscal health over the last five years.
The TDP, with its 16 Lok Sabha MPs, is a key constituent of Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government.
Naidu is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on his second day of the visit to the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

N Chandrasekaran,Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman to co-chair task force for reshaping Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

203 Anna Canteens to be launched across Andhra Pradesh, says CM Naidu

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu suggests 'P4' model to resolve wealth concentration

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meet, says not given adequate time to speak

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Naidu taken for right royal ride: Congress on Budget allocation to Andhra

Topics : Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon