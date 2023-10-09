Assam cabinet approves Rs 3,000 cr for 1,000 km economic corridor project

The Assam cabinet on Monday approved Rs 3,000 crore for an 1,000-km-long economic corridor project in the state, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The cabinet gave its in-principle approval for the project under the Asom Mala Scheme, he told reporters.

The cabinet also approved projects worth Rs 950 crore to improve rural infrastructure. The fund will be obtained from NABARD as a loan. The loan will be used to upgrade 90 rural roads and four rural bridges under the Public Works Department, he said.

It was also decided that the cabinet meetings in November and December will be held in Tinsukia and North Lakhimpur districts, respectively, while in January next year, it will be held in Nagaon.

The deputy commissioners have been advised to limit the expenditure for cabinet meetings to Rs 5 lakh, and also not to undertake any new repair works of circuit houses and inspection bungalows for the purpose, the minister said.

The cabinet also approved the revised draft notification for the declaration of an eco-sensitive zone in the 1 km radius around Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Tinsukia as per Supreme Court directive.

Also Read No concept of old and new BJP, anybody can join with missed call: Assam CM World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes Assam cabinet nod to Rs 823 crore investment in Numaligarh Refinery India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor launched at Delhi G20 Summit Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website Israel-Hamas conflict: Jewellery, gems likely to lose sheen, say experts Israel-Hamas conflict: Exporters remain wary of serious consequences India, Peru to hold trade talks on furthering investments from Oct 10: Govt Israel-Hamas conflict: India's hope of respite in oil prices dashed Unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% in 2022-23, shows PLFS data

The cabinet gave its nod for the allotment of a plot for the construction of a judicial guest house in Kaziranga for state guests and guests of Gauhati High Court. The cabinet also approved an additional Rs 11.91 crore to complete the construction of a new office building of the Commissioner of Taxes, Baruah said.