India’s unemployment rate dropped to a six-year low in the financial year July-June 2022-23 to 3.2 per cent, according to the latest annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

The unemployment rate under the so-called "usual status" during the one-year period declined for the fifth consecutive year since its launch in April 2017.





In usual status, employment is determined based on the reference period of 365 days preceding the date of the survey. This is distinct from "employment status", determined based on a reference period of seven days, known as the current weekly status (CWS) of the person.

During FY23, the unemployment rate in both rural and urban areas declined to 2.4 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively, from 3.2 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively, in FY22.

The unemployment rate for rural women (1.8 per cent) was lower than for rural men (2.7 per cent) in FY23. In urban areas, the rate was higher for females (7.5 per cent) compared to males (4.7 per cent).

The latest survey also showed that the labour force participation rate (LFPR), which indicates the percentage of people either working or seeking work in the population, had increased significantly over the last six years, from 36.9 per cent in 2017-18 to 57.9 per cent in 2022-23.

The rural LFPR in the survey stood at 60.8 per cent, significantly up from 57.5 per cent in FY22. Its urban equivalent saw an increase to 50.4 per cent from 49.7 per cent in the corresponding period.