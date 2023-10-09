close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

Unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% in 2022-23, shows PLFS data

The unemployment rate under the so-called "usual status" during the one-year period declined for the fifth consecutive year since its launch in April 2017

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy

Shiva Rajora
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s unemployment rate dropped to a six-year low in the financial year July-June 2022-23 to 3.2 per cent, according to the latest annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

The unemployment rate under the so-called "usual status" during the one-year period declined for the fifth consecutive year since its launch in April 2017.

In usual status, employment is determined based on the reference period of 365 days preceding the date of the survey. This is distinct from "employment status", determined based on a reference period of seven days, known as the current weekly status (CWS) of the person.

Chart

During FY23, the unemployment rate in both rural and urban areas declined to 2.4 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively, from 3.2 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively, in FY22.

The unemployment rate for rural women (1.8 per cent) was lower than for rural men (2.7 per cent) in FY23. In urban areas, the rate was higher for females (7.5 per cent) compared to males (4.7 per cent).

Also Read

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Unemployment rate declines to 6.8% in January-March 2023: NSO survey

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

China's youth faces record high unemployment at 20.4% in April: Report

Marrakech meet likely to see breakthrough on 15% minimum tax on MNCs

FM to attend World Bank-IMF meet, G20 FMBCBG in Morocco from Oct 11

Israel-Hamas conflict may impact gems, jewellery trade, say exporters

Inflation expectations moderate in September 2023, says RBI survey

High cotton prices may impact exports in 2022-23 marketing year: CAI


The latest survey also showed that the labour force participation rate (LFPR), which indicates the percentage of people either working or seeking work in the population, had increased significantly over the last six years, from 36.9 per cent in 2017-18 to 57.9 per cent in 2022-23.

The rural LFPR in the survey stood at 60.8 per cent, significantly up from 57.5 per cent in FY22. Its urban equivalent saw an increase to 50.4 per cent from 49.7 per cent in the corresponding period.
Topics : Unemployment in India unemployment rate NSO PLFS survey

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon