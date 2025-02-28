Friday, February 28, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Assam received Rs 5.18 trn investment proposals in biz summit: CM Himanta

Assam received Rs 5.18 trn investment proposals in biz summit: CM Himanta

The commitments amount to 80 per cent of the state's gross domestic product (GDP), which is projected to reach Rs 6.43 lakh crore by March, Sarma said at a press conference here

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total investment commitment of Rs 5,18,205 crore was received at the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The commitments amount to 80 per cent of the state's gross domestic product (GDP), which is projected to reach Rs 6.43 lakh crore by March, Sarma said at a press conference here.

"We will begin analysing the proposals in the new financial year, and over the next six months, we will prepare a roadmap for their implementation," he said.

A detailed agreement will be signed after thoroughly studying the proposals to ensure their successful execution, he added.

 

"It is not necessary that all MoUs will translate into investments. The usual success rate of implementation is around 50 per cent, but I am hopeful for 80 per cent, which would make Assam one of the leading states in the country," Sarma added.

Providing land for projects and offering incentives are expected to be major challenges in the implementation process. However, "we will work towards mitigating these challenges over time," he assured.

Sarma said the overwhelming response to the summit took place because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to industrialists to invest in Assam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Business Standard Manthan

Manthan LIVE updates: Focus should be on moving people out of agriculture, says CSC Sekhar

growth gdp economy

Key infra sectors growth picks up to 4.6% in January, shows govt data

India and EU decide to conclude free trade agreement by end of 2025

India and EU decide to conclude free trade agreement by end of 2025

EPFO likely to reduce interest rate for FY25 in Friday board meeting

EPFO keeps interest rate at 8.25% for FY25, benefiting 300 million members

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Fiscal deficit touches 74.5% of full year target at end-Jan, shows CGA data

Topics : Assam Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon