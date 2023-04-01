BPL families, Ujjwala beneficiaries to get gas cylinder at Rs 500 in Raj

Families below the poverty line (BPL) and beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme in Rajasthan will now get LPG cylinders for Rs 500, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approving a financial proposal of Rs 750 crore, according to an official statement.

The financial proposal pertained to the 'Chief Minister Gas Cylinder' scheme, it said.

This approval will benefit more than 73 lakh families in the state. Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries will be able to get one cylinder per month at a cheaper rate starting from April 1, the statement said.

The statement said that a subsidy of Rs 410 per gas cylinder will be given by the state government to the families having a gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme.

Subsidy of Rs 610 per gas cylinder will be payable to BPL families, it said.

On the purchase of a cylinder by a beneficiary, the subsidy amount will be transferred to their Jan Aadhaar linked account. The benefit of this scheme will also be given to beneficiaries who have registered after April 1, the statement said.

In the 2023-24 Rajasthan Budget, Chief Minister Gehlot had announced providing cylinders for Rs 500 to the BPL families and beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana.