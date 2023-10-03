Bureau of Energy Efficiency suggests green hydrogen norms for refineries

In a move to push the ambitious target of having an annual production of 5 million tonnes (MT) of green hydrogen by 2030, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is now proposing mandatory green hydrogen norms for oil refineries. BEE has suggested a three-year time frame for refineries to meet their green hydrogen obligations.

BEE, a body under the Ministry of Power, serves as the nodal authority for accrediting agencies responsible for monitoring, verifying, and certifying green hydrogen production projects. The committee made the above suggestion during its seventh Public Advisory Committee Meeting held late last month. According to a source familiar with the development, the minutes of the meeting stated, "In view of the limited availability of green hydrogen, the committee suggested that a minimum time frame of three years should be given to refineries to meet their green hydrogen consumption obligations."

When contacted, Abhay Bakre, director general of BEE, said that it is the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas that will have to make a decision in the case of refineries. "It is not mandatory. The obligation can be one of the many options available. Whichever is the best for the country or the refinery can be finalised," Bakre told Business Standard. Interestingly, so far no minimum obligation is given to refineries by the government, though there were reports that indicated that refineries may be asked to convert 5 per cent of grey hydrogen to green hydrogen. Some other plans being mooted by BEE include the possibility of a subsidy.

This comes at a time when state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has kicked off its process to set up its first green hydrogen unit with a capacity of 10 KTA (thousands of tonnes per annum) at Panipat refinery. In August, IOC had invited global tenders for setting up the unit, through which the company is targeting utilisation of green hydrogen produced using renewable power and integration of green hydrogen with the existing hydrogen network of the Panipat refinery. The new unit will have a green hydrogen generation unit of 1,250 kilograms per hour capacity. According to sources, the company had a round of pre-bid meetings in which several national and international players participated; based on their suggestions, officials are considering a rework on the tender specifications regarding technology.

"Nobody knows what the cost of green hydrogen is. So far, nobody has set up any plants. Unless any plant of reasonable scale is established, then only we will know about the cost. There are no specific pilot plans of reasonable size," Bakre added. Green hydrogen is considered to be key in meeting India’s net-zero emission target by 2070.

"A three-year timeline will be unrealistic for the industry. We have to understand the commercial scale of projects, assess various technologies and their cost-effectiveness. Companies may also require grid power at the refinery gate. Moreover, prices for green hydrogen are at least four times that of grey hydrogen," said an industry source in terms of anonymity.