Cabinet clears Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for space economy

Cabinet clears Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for space economy

Industry welcomes the move to expand space economy to $44 billion target by 2033

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund dedicated to the space sector, under the aegis of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).
 
The fund is planned for a time period of up to five years from the actual start date of fund operations and is likely to benefit around 40 companies. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her July budget, aiming to expand the country’s space economy five-fold in 10 years through private sector participation. The size of India’s space economy is currently around $8.4 billion, and the government is targeting to increase it to $44 billion by 2033. At present, the space sector in India has around 250 registered startups, as the 2020 sector reforms resulted in increased private sector participation.
 
 
The indicative range of investment proposed as part of the fund will be around Rs 10–60 crore, depending on the stage of the company, its growth trajectory, and its potential impact on national space capabilities. A company in its growth stage will receive between Rs 10–30 crore, while one in the late growth stage will receive around Rs 30–60 crore. Based on the above investment range, the fund is expected to support approximately 40 startups. The average deployment amount could be Rs 150–250 crore per year, depending on the investment opportunities and fund requirements.
 
"This initiative by the government is commendable and will greatly strengthen the space ecosystem. Securing capital is vital for the expansion of space companies, and this fund is set to create a significant ripple effect, attracting a wave of private investments and paving the way for sustained long-term success in the industry," said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of private space technology company Skyroot Aerospace. Skyroot, one of the most funded startups in the Indian space sector, successfully developed and operated the launch vehicle Vikram-1 in November 2022, becoming the first private player to do so.
 
The proposed fund is expected to boost employment in the Indian space sector by supporting startups across the entire space supply chain—upstream, midstream, and downstream. It will help businesses scale, invest in research and development, and expand their workforce. Each investment could generate hundreds of direct jobs in fields like engineering, software development, data analysis, and manufacturing, along with thousands of indirect jobs in supply chains, logistics, and professional services. By fostering a strong startup ecosystem, the fund will not only create jobs but also develop a skilled workforce, driving innovation and enhancing India's global competitiveness in the space market.
 
It will serve as an alternative investment fund under SEBI regulations, providing early-stage equity to startups and enabling them to scale for further private equity investments.

"With all the policy initiatives, one of the foremost requirements of the industry is financial support at this moment. We believe that this fund will not only be a key enabler for the growth of the Indian space startup ecosystem but will also inspire investors to seriously look at this sector as an investment and come forward to become a part of the Indian space startup story," said A K Bhatt, director general, Indian Space Association (ISpA).
 
The proposed government-backed fund will boost investor confidence, attract private capital, and signal the government's commitment to advancing space reforms.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

