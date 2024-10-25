AI-powered fitness app Healthify secures $45 mn to drive US expansion

Healthify (formerly HealthifyMe), an AI-powered health and fitness app, said it has closed a $45 million round, led by existing investor Khosla Ventures, and LeapFrog Investments with new participation from Claypond Capital (family office of Indian healthcare billionaire Ranjan Pai). The funding comes at a pivotal time as Healthify accelerates its global expansion, with a keen focus on entering the US market and advancing its AI capabilities. The new $20 million adds to an earlier tranche raised in 2023. This takes Healthify's total primary equity raise to approximately $125 million so far.
“After delivering outcomes at scale in India with our unique blend of AI and human coaching, we’re thrilled to bring this approach to the US, the world’s largest health and fitness market,” said Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, Healthify.
Global Expansion
Healthify is enhancing its AI capabilities to cater to diverse cultures, languages, and health preferences across markets. Starting with the US, the company’s AI is being fine-tuned to understand common food items, fitness habits, and local dialects, ensuring personalised and culturally relevant health guidance. Building on its 40 million strong user base in India, Healthify has conducted successful alpha tests in the US, setting the stage for a full launch in the coming months.
The company said a recent Stanford study highlighted the significant weight-loss outcomes from the company’s AI and Human Coach plans.
“AI has the potential to exponentially improve health outcomes. Healthify has proven that in India at scale,” said Dr. Ranjan Pai, Claypond Capital.
Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures, said with AI, everyone can have a personal nutritionist and health coach to make the right diet and fitness choices on a daily basis. “Healthify is already doing this in India, one of the world's largest consumer markets, and they are now well positioned to bring their offering to the United States,” said Khosla.
More From This Section
Profitablility
Healthify said its India operations have achieved operational profitability, and the company is on track to become EBITDA-positive by the end of the fiscal year. While consumer business remains Healthify’s core– it has a robust B2B strategy to drive growth. It is focused on corporate wellness partnerships and is pursuing collaborations with diagnostics, insurance, and pharmaceutical firms to drive sustainable health outcomes at scale.
Biju Mohandas, a partner at LeapFrog Investments mentioned the potential of the company’s newer and more powerful AI models, which can supercharge their growth and bring them closer to their ambition of touching a billion lives.