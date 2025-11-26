Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Cabinet approves ₹7,280 crore scheme for rare earth permanent magnets

rare earth magnets

REPMs are one of the strongest types of permanent magnets and are vital for electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace, and defence applications. Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets' with a financial outlay of ₹7,280 crore. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to establish 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of integrated rare earth permanent magnet (REPM) manufacturing in India, aimed at enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market.
 
REPMs are one of the strongest types of permanent magnets and are vital for electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace, and defence applications. The scheme will support the creation of integrated REPM manufacturing facilities, involving conversion of rare earth oxides to metals, metals to alloys, and alloys to finished REPMs.
 

Topics : Cabinet meeting Union Cabinet

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

