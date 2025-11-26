Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India may attract ₹360 trillion in green investments by 2047: CEEW

India may attract ₹360 trillion in green investments by 2047: CEEW

A new CEEW analysis says India could draw ₹360 trillion in cumulative green investments by 2047, unlocking a potential $1.1 trillion annual market across clean energy and circular value chains

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India could attract $4.1 trillion, around ₹360 trillion, in cumulative green investments over the next two decades through 2047, according to a study launched on Tuesday by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a non-profit policy research organisation.
 
The analysis, which identifies 36 green value chains across energy transition, circular economy, and bioeconomy and nature-based solutions, projects that the country could unlock a $1.1 trillion, around ₹97.7 trillion, annual green market by 2047.
 
The study was launched at an event along with a Green Economy Council, a group chaired by former Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant and including Nithin Kamath, chief executive, Zerodha; Deep Kalra, chairman, Makemytrip; Vineet Rai, chairman, Aavishkaar Group; Ishpreet Gandhi, founder, Stride Ventures; and Ashok Jhunjhunwala, former faculty member, IIT Madras.
 
 
Why does the CEEW study see such large green investment potential?
 
Speaking at the event, Kant said that as the country moves beyond a $3 trillion economy, it cannot follow the development models of the West. With much of its infrastructure yet to be built, it has a unique chance to design cities, industries and supply chains around circularity, clean energy and the bioeconomy.

"Just as digital public infrastructure enabled India to leapfrog technologically, achieving in seven years what would have taken decades, we must now pole-vault into a green economy," Kant said.
 
What do the projections say about India’s energy transition market?
 
According to the analysis, energy transition alone could attract $3.79 trillion in investments across renewables, storage, distributed energy and clean mobility manufacturing, while bioeconomy and nature-based solutions could unlock $415 billion in market value.
 
What challenges does the study highlight for green value chains?
 
The study also lists challenges, including lowering capital costs for early-stage sectors, improving supply chains for raw and recycled materials, strengthening research and development and innovation, building a skilled workforce, and establishing product standards for emerging green technologies.
 

Topics : India's economic growth economy growth Green energy

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

