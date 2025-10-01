Centre launches 'Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' mission with ₹11,440 cr outlay

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses', a flagship initiative aimed at reducing import dependence and boosting domestic output. The scheme, with a financial outlay of ₹11,440 crore, will run from 2025-26 to 2030-31.
Target: 350 lakh tonnes production by 2030-31
In a press release, the government said that India, despite being the world’s largest producer and consumer of pulses, faces a 15-20 per cent import gap as domestic supply lags behind rising demand. The new mission targets expansion of pulse cultivation to 31 million hectares, raising production to 35 milliontonnes and yield to 1,130 kg per hectare by 2030-31, it said.
Support for farmers through seeds and training
Nearly 20 million farmers are expected to benefit through distribution of 12.6 million quintals of certified seeds and 8.8 million free seed kits. ICAR, state agencies and the SATHI portal will track seed quality and supply. Farmers will also receive structured training and demonstrations on modern technologies.
Post-harvest infrastructure and processing units
To reduce crop losses and boost value addition, 1,000 new processing and packaging units will be set up with subsidies of up to ₹25 lakh per unit. The mission will adopt a cluster-based approach to improve resource allocation and geographic diversification.
Assured procurement of key pulses
A key feature of the programme is assured 100 per cent procurement of Tur, Urad and Masoor for four years under the Price Support Scheme of PM-AASHA. Procurement will be undertaken by NAFED and NCCF in participating states, with registered farmers entering supply agreements.
Environmental and economic benefits
Along with reducing import dependence and conserving foreign exchange, the mission seeks to improve soil health, promote climate-resilient practices, and create employment opportunities. It will also expand pulses cultivation to rice fallows and diversifiable land, encouraging crop diversification.