close
Sensex (-0.63%)
65703.53 -415.16
Nifty (-0.52%)
19613.50 -102.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.11%)
5854.70 -6.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.57%)
40407.30 -233.50
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44479.55 -108.75
Heatmap

Can't block ITC for GST on obligatory transport for women employees: AAR

Authority's ruling in Tamil Nadu would hold precedence in states where employers are obliged to drop women staff at specific hours, say experts

GST

GST officials had argued that tax paid on rent a cab service cannot be availed as ITC, according to a provision in the indirect tax law

Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Employers can claim input tax credit (ITC) on the goods and services tax (GST) paid on leasing vehicles that ferry women employees at night and early morning in Tamil Nadu, the authority for advance rulings (AAR) has said.

The ruling would hold precedence in states where employers are obliged to drop women employees at specific hours, said experts.

The ITC can be claimed if the employees arrive or leave office at 8 pm and 6 am, with the rule being effective from May 28, 2019 in Tamil Nadu, the AAR ruled.

GST officials had argued that tax paid on rent a cab service cannot be availed as ITC, according to a provision in the indirect tax law. The provision cited was the section 17(5)(b)(iii) of the GST law.

However, AAR said the section was amended through a notification in January 2019 whereby ITC in respect of goods or services or both shall be available where it is obligatory for an employer to provide the same to its employees under any law with effect from May 28 of that year.

It is obligatory for employers to provide transportation to women employees working between 8 pm and 6 am, according to the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishment Act.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

No ITC claim if vendors of suppliers of company don't pay GST: Punjab AAR

Time limit under GST to claim input tax credit constitutionally valid: HC

Current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP during Q1FY24: RBI

Regret Indonesia's decision to ban e-commerce sales on social media: TikTok

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

US, UK, Bangladesh leading source countries for India's FTAs in 2022: Data

New GST rules to tighten compliance for foreign digital service providers


Sandeep Sehgal, partner at tax and consultancy firm AKM Global, said that the AAR clarified that since the local law puts an obligation for employers to provide a cab facility for female employees, it cannot be classified as a blocked credit.

"Thus businesses should ensure that they adhere to the requirements of these provisions carefully while availing the credit," he said.
Topics : GST targets Transportation women employees Tamil Nadu ITC input tax credit

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon