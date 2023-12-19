Sensex (    %)
                        
Centre allows additional borrowing of Rs 60,000 crore to 22 states for NPS

The normal net borrowing ceiling for states has been fixed at 3 per cent of their gross state domestic product

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

The Department of Expenditure, under the Ministry of Finance, on Tuesday approved an extra borrowing ceiling of over Rs 60,876.8 crore to 22 States in 2023-24 for National Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution. According to the announcement, this will be over and above the net borrowing ceiling for 2023-24.

The normal net borrowing ceiling for states has been fixed at 3 per cent of their gross state domestic product (GSDP). The GSDP currently stands at Rs 8.59 trillion. The ministry also issued approval for raising Rs 6.99 trillion for open market borrowing (OMB) and Rs 69,370.81 crore for availing of negotiated loans during 2023-24. 
According to the announcement on social media platform X, the finance ministry has also allowed extra borrowing ceilings to states equivalent to employer and employee share of contribution of its employees, over and above the 3 per cent ceiling.

Earlier in June, the Centre had approved additional financial incentives worth Rs 66,413 crore to 12 states for power sector reforms.

The Union Finance Minister announced the initiative in the Union Budget 2021-22. Under this initiative, an additional borrowing space of up to 0.5 per cent of the GSDP is available to the states annually for a four-year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

On Tuesday, the ministry said that it had allowed additional borrowing of Rs 39,175 crore to 12 States in 2021-22 and Rs 27,238 crore to 6 States in 2022-23, linked to performance in the power sector.

For 2023-24, states are eligible to borrow Rs 1.43 trillion on the recommendation of the power ministry. 

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon