Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre appoints economist S Mahendra Dev as chairperson of EAC-PM

Centre appoints economist S Mahendra Dev as chairperson of EAC-PM

Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery was holding the position following the death of Bibek Debroy who died on November 1 last year

Mahendra Dev, Chairperson of the EAC-PM

S Mahendra Dev

Asit Ranjan MishraDev Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government has appointed economist S Mahendra Dev as the chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) for a period of two years. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery was holding the position following the death of Bibek Debroy on November 1 last year.
 
A notification by the Cabinet Secretariat reviewed by Business Standard also said that PM Narendra Modi has approved the reconstitution of the EAC-PM with new part-time members Soumya Kanti Ghosh, K V Raju, Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Pulak Ghosh, and Gourav Vallabh. While Poonam Gupta has been excluded from the list following her appointment as a deputy governor in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the rest of the part-time members — Rakesh Mohan, Sajid Chinoy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, and T T Ram Mohan — have been retained.
 
 
All the three full-time members — Sanjeev Sanyal, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, and Shamika Ravi — have also been retained. 
 
The notification said while Dev shall be entitled to the status, pay, and allowances of a Union minister of state (MoS), full-time members will be of the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India on contract basis.

Also Read

economy

U'khand performs better than Himachal in last 2 decades: EAC-PM paper

Suman Bery, Suman, Bery

Govt gives NITI V-C Suman Bery additional charge as chairman of EAC-PM

RCB event, Bengaluru stampede

LIVE news: Karnataka High Court registers suo motu case on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

SSC Chairman

SSC updates 'mySSC' app enabling mobile Aadhaar-based job applications

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

No more questions on rare earths now: Trump after 'very good' call with Xi

 
A renowned economist, Dev is currently the editor of the Economic and Political Weekly. He earlier also served as the director and vice chancellor at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research. He was serving as an independent director in Axis Bank before resigning from the position following his appointment to the EAC-PM.
 
In a notification to stock exchanges on Thursday, the Axis Bank informed that his resignation is effective immediately. In an attached letter addressed to the chairman of Axis Bank, Dev confirmed his EAC-PM appointment as the reason for his resignation.
 
The Cabinet Secretariat notification said EAC-PM would analyse and advise on any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the PM. The terms of reference of the Council also includes addressing issues of macroeconomic importance, and presenting views thereon to the PM. “This could be either sue motu or on a reference from the Prime Minister or anyone else,” it said, adding that the Council would attend to any other task as may be desired by the PM from time to time.

More From This Section

FPI, foreign investments, investors, FDI, funding, growth, market

Foreign investment in Indian corporate bonds hits 10-year high in May

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal calls Italian business enclaves in India to boost investment

Khadi

KVIC disburses ₹300 cr subsidy to 8,794 beneficiaries under PMEGP scheme

Sebi

Sebi issues warning letters to NSDL over compliance and cyber alert lapses

india us trade deal

India, US race to seal interim tariff deal ahead of Trump's July deadline

Topics : EAC-PM Bibek Debroy Cabinet Secretariat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon