Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SSC updates 'mySSC' app enabling mobile Aadhaar-based job applications

SSC updates 'mySSC' app enabling mobile Aadhaar-based job applications

SSC has launched an upgraded app allowing aspirants, especially in rural areas, to apply for government jobs, complete Aadhaar-based verification, and track progress

SSC Chairman

The SSC has cautioned that information entered in the OTR will be treated as final and will override Aadhaar details in case of any mismatch. | Image: X @DrJitendraSingh

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government job aspirants can now apply for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams using a newly upgraded mobile app, SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan announced on June 5.
 
The revamped ‘mySSC’ app aims to make the application process easier, especially for candidates in rural areas.
 
“All candidates applying for recruitment exams conducted by SSC can fill the entire application form through the (mobile) application itself,” he said.
 
He added that candidates no longer need to visit computer centres or depend on cyber cafes to complete and submit their forms. Previously, many applicants had to rely on local service centres or pay intermediaries to fill out online forms.
 
 
“The candidates can also identify themselves through Aadhaar OTP and face authentication on the same app,” he said.

Also Read

SSC GD Constable Result 2025

SSC GD Constable result 2025: How to check results once announced, and more

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC GD Constable results 2025 expected to be out soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Result 2025

SSC GD Result 2025: Merit list, scorecard, cut-off soon at official website

Exam results

Maharashtra SSC results 2025 date, time to be out soon: Here's how to check

Exam results

TS Telangana SSC 10th results 2025 out today at bse.telangana.gov.in

 
A major update in the app, which works on Android devices running version 11 or higher, is the integration of Aadhaar-based authentication. Users must first register using their Aadhaar number on the One-Time Registration (OTR) page. Before submitting their application, candidates must also install the Aadhaar Face RD app on their phones to complete the face verification process.
 
The SSC has cautioned that information entered in the OTR will be treated as final and will override Aadhaar details in case of any mismatch.
 
The app, developed by Cubastion Consulting, is expected to significantly ease the overall experience of dealing with the SSC—from application to final joining.
 
"By combining biometric verification with Aadhaar-enabled services, we’re making mass recruitment fairer, more secure, and more accessible—especially for rural candidates," said Cubastion co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar.
 
"With the new mySSC app, candidates can now complete the entire process—from registration to application—directly on their mobile phones. It removes private middlemen from the system and puts power back into the hands of the applicants. Our future vision is to make this app a one-stop solution for the entire recruitment lifecycle," he added.
 
According to an SSC notice dated June 2, 2025, candidates were earlier able to register online through the SSC website and could only upload a live photo via the mobile app.
 
With the app update, "...the entire application process can now be completed seamlessly within the app itself," it said.
 
"This will be applicable for all the exams being conducted June 2025 onwards," the notice added.
 

More From This Section

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

LIVE news: Trump says doesn't know if he and Musk will continue good relationship

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Mutual understanding among political class should continue: RSS chief

home ministry

Southern states' delimitation concerns to be addressed in due course: MHA

caste census, castes, caste survey

After 16-year gap, Census to be held in two phases by 2027

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Samruddhi Expressway corridor of Maharashtra's prosperity, says CM Fadnavis

Topics : SSC result SSC exam SSC CGL SSC Mobile apps Government Jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon