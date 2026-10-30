Centre notifies National Social Security Board for gig, platform workers

The government has notified the National Social Security Board for unorganised workers and gig and platform workers, which will design, monitor, and recommend targeted welfare schemes to bridge the social security gap.

Gig workers are those who perform work or participate in a work arrangement and earn from such activities outside the traditional employer-employee relationship.

Platform workers are those who engage in work through or with online platforms.

In a move towards ensuring comprehensive social security for India's massive informal workforce, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers and Gig & Platform Workers, a ministry statement said.

Established under the statutory framework of the Code on Social Security, this marks a historic shift by integrating digital gig and platform professionals into India's formal welfare architecture, the ministry said.

The Board will be presided over by the Union Minister for Labour & Employment and comprise representatives from the Central and state governments, prominent aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions, and gig and platform worker associations.

The Board is mandated to design, monitor, and recommend targeted welfare schemes to bridge the social security gap for millions of gig and platform workers, alongside traditional unorganised workers.

The National Social Security Board shall meet at least thrice a year and observe the rules of procedure relating to the transaction of business at its meetings, as prescribed by the Central government.

The National Social Security Board shall recommend to the Central government the framing of suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers.

The board will advise the Central government on such matters arising out of the administration of this Code as may be referred to; It will monitor such social welfare schemes for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers administered by the Central government.

It will review the record keeping functions performed at the state level and also review the expenditure from the fund and account.

It will also undertake other functions as are assigned to it by the Central government from time to time.