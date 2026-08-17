Monday, August 17, 2026 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Sebi on CASShabnam Sinha NewsInd vs Eng Hockey WC LIVEUPI MDR DebateSuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Economy / News / Chatroom: EOU warehousing, eway bills and ITC: 3 practical issues

Chatroom: EOU warehousing, eway bills and ITC: 3 practical issues

Expert explains whether an EOU can warehouse goods near Ahmedabad, the correct eway bill destination for exports and how to claim ITC on differential IGST

collateral-free export

Representative Image

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

We have an export oriented unit (EOU) in Haryana. We want to store our finished goods at a godown near Ahm­edabad and dispatch them through any of the ports in Gujarat or the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Maharashtra whenever there is an export order. We want to use the facility to also make DTA (domestic tariff area) sales to our customers in Gujarat, and its neighbouring states. Are we allowed to do that? 
Yes. In my view, you have two options — setting up an export warehouse and having an additional location for the EOU. Para 1.29 (e) of the foreign trade policy (FTP) says that “two-star and above export houses shall be perm­itted to establish export warehouses as per Department of Revenue (DOR) guidelines.” However, all the DOR guidelines appear to be the legacy Central Excise export-warehousing guidelines (detailed at notification 46/2001-CE(NT) dated June 26, 2001, CBEC Circular no.581/18/2001-CX dated June 29, 2001, besides other circulars and Chapter 10 of the Central Excise Manual). They remain workable for presently excisable goods, and still exist through Rules 16, 19 and 32 of Central Excise Rules, 2017. I would advise you to approach the Principal Commissioner at Ahmedabad for necessary approval. For the second option, Para 6.35 of the handbook of procedures (HBP) says that ‘the Board of Approval may permit inclusion of an additional location outside the territorial jurisdiction of the original Development Commissioner, subject to conditions it may decide’. Appendix-6N (applicable for app­rovals under Para 6.34 (g) of the HBP) gives you some idea of the conditions that may be stipulated in the approval letter. 
 
In an export transaction, our goods are first moved to an inland container depot (ICD) or a container freight station (CFS), cleared by Customs there and subsequently transported by rail under Customs seal to a gateway seaport such as Nhava Sheva. What destination should be mentioned in the eway bill? 
The eway bill covering movement from the exporter’s premises should mention the relevant ICD/CFS as the place of delivery, since Customs clearance takes place there. Subsequent movement of the Customs-cleared and sealed container from the ICD/CFS to Nhava Sheva Port under the prescribed Customs transhipment procedure does not require an eway bill, being covered by the exemptions under Rule 138(14)(h)(i) of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Rules, 2017. 
We refer to the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) trade notice no.15/2026-27 dated August 5, 2026, stating that the regional authorities shall rely upon the voluntary duty payment details available on the DGFT portal, for payments made on or after August 1, 2026, for examination and processing of export obligation discharge certificate (EODC) applications. We understand that this means we need not submit copy of the challan we generate on the ICEGATE portal. Can we take input tax credit (ITC) of the differential IGST paid through such challans? 

Also Read

The reported Tata Electronics incident highlights the growing cybersecurity challenge facing manufacturers that play a critical role in global technology supply chains.

Govt approves 31 electronics component projects worth ₹7,877 crore

Trade, ports, export

Exports up about 15% in Apr-Jul despite global uncertainties: Piyush Goyal

India US Trade Deal, import tariffs, US tariff hikes, Trade exports

Parliamentary panel seeks early India-US bilateral trade agreement

Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors leases 4 lakh sq ft industrial space in Chennai for ₹74 crore

drone, india, KAL

India's KAL attack drone eyes Gulf, global markets amid export push

No, because under Rule 36(1) of the CGST Rules, 2017, the challan is not stipulated as a document based on which you can take ITC. This was held in Becton Dickinson, 2025 (32) Centax 248 (AAR–TN), and affirmed in 2025 (37) Centax 57 (AAAR–TN). Credit should be taken only against a reassessed bill of entry reflecting the differential IGST.
Business Standard invites readers’ SME queries related to GST, export and import matters. You can write to us at
smechat@bsmail.in

More From This Section

gst, goods and services tax

Industry seeks input tax credit relief for data centres, GCCs, other biz

unemployment. job search

India's unemployment rate eases to four-month low of 5.1% in July

esic, employee, contribution

Esic contribution cushion seen thinning on rise in benefit costs

MSMEs

MSMED amendment bill could be an 'IBC moment' for small enterprises: Report

S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity)

Govt clears 31 electronic component manufacturing proposals worth ₹7,877 cr

Topics : EOUs Warehousing Warehousing sector Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 10:58 PM IST