Monday, August 17, 2026 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Sebi on CASShabnam Sinha NewsInd vs Eng Hockey WC LIVEUPI MDR DebateSuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Industry / News / Govt approves 31 electronics component projects worth ₹7,877 crore

Govt approves 31 electronics component projects worth ₹7,877 crore

The projects span 10 states and are expected to generate nearly 10,000 jobs and production worth ₹82,243 crore under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme

The reported Tata Electronics incident highlights the growing cybersecurity challenge facing manufacturers that play a critical role in global technology supply chains.

Representative Image

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday approved 31 projects worth ₹7,877 crore under the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS), with the fresh investments expected to spur production worth ₹82,243 crore and generate nearly 10,000 jobs across 10 states, IT Secretary S Krishnan said at an event jointly organised by Elcina and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).
 
The approvals cover a range of products, including capital goods, camera and display modules, anode materials, enclosures, connectors, transducers, rare-earth permanent magnets, acetylene black, optical transceivers, speakers and microphones, relays, hermetic terminals, electrolyte additives, antennas, metallised films for capacitors, coils, filters, capacitors, metal shielding covers and copper clad laminates.
   
The projects include those from Jyoti CNC Automation, SkyQuad Electronics & Appliances, Epsilon C2GR, Micromax Precision Moulding, TXB Optics, Quantum Magnetics, Sensata Technologies, PCBL Chemical, Rosenberger Interconnect, and Amphenol Interconnect.
 
Wipro Global, whose application for copper clad laminates was approved earlier, has raised its investment by ₹1,033 crore to ₹1,401 crore.
 
With the latest approvals, the government has greenlit 106 applications covering 30 product categories across 15 states. Cumulative investment has reached ₹69,548 crore, exceeding the scheme’s original investment target of ₹59,350 crore. Expected production has risen to ₹5,34,101 crore.

Also Read

S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity)

Govt clears 31 electronic component manufacturing proposals worth ₹7,877 cr

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog's remedy for manufacturing: Clusters and lower costs

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

MHI receives 20 bids for rare earth magnet manufacturing scheme

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India Q1 FY27 results: Net profit rises 27.2% to ₹653 crore

Trade, ports, export

Exports up about 15% in Apr-Jul despite global uncertainties: Piyush Goyal

 
According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, electronics emerged as the country’s third-largest and fastest-growing export category in 2024-25, rising from seventh place in 2021-22. In the first half of FY26, electronics exports stood at $22.2 billion.
 
The ECMS was notified on April 8, 2025, with an original outlay of ₹22,919 crore. In Budget 2026-27, the outlay was increased to ₹40,000 crore. India has set a target of building a $500 billion domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem by 2030-31.
   

More From This Section

TCR Engineering

TCR's Nadcap nod gives Indian MSMEs passport to aerospace supply chainpremium

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Gorakhpur gets industrial boost with 2,000-acre township land bank

real estate, MUFG

Six listed Indian Reits distribute ₹3,136 crore to unitholders in Q1

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

Rajasthan turns to PPP model to expand market access for state artisans

real estate developers, Realty sector

6 listed REITs distribute ₹3,136 cr in Q1FY27 to nearly 500,000 unitholders

Topics : Electronics manufacturing Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 6:54 PM IST