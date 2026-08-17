Govt approves 31 electronics component projects worth ₹7,877 crore

The government on Monday approved 31 projects worth ₹7,877 crore under the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS), with the fresh investments expected to spur production worth ₹82,243 crore and generate nearly 10,000 jobs across 10 states, IT Secretary S Krishnan said at an event jointly organised by Elcina and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). The approvals cover a range of products, including capital goods, camera and display modules, anode materials, enclosures, connectors, transducers, rare-earth permanent magnets, acetylene black, optical transceivers, speakers and microphones, relays, hermetic terminals, electrolyte additives, antennas, metallised films for capacitors, coils, filters, capacitors, metal shielding covers and copper clad laminates.

The projects include those from Jyoti CNC Automation, SkyQuad Electronics & Appliances, Epsilon C2GR, Micromax Precision Moulding, TXB Optics, Quantum Magnetics, Sensata Technologies, PCBL Chemical, Rosenberger Interconnect, and Amphenol Interconnect.

Wipro Global, whose application for copper clad laminates was approved earlier, has raised its investment by ₹1,033 crore to ₹1,401 crore.

With the latest approvals, the government has greenlit 106 applications covering 30 product categories across 15 states. Cumulative investment has reached ₹69,548 crore, exceeding the scheme’s original investment target of ₹59,350 crore. Expected production has risen to ₹5,34,101 crore.

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, electronics emerged as the country’s third-largest and fastest-growing export category in 2024-25, rising from seventh place in 2021-22. In the first half of FY26, electronics exports stood at $22.2 billion.

The ECMS was notified on April 8, 2025, with an original outlay of ₹22,919 crore. In Budget 2026-27, the outlay was increased to ₹40,000 crore. India has set a target of building a $500 billion domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem by 2030-31.