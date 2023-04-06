Household inflation expectation moderates, consumer confidence grows: RBI



Households’ perception for the current inflation declined by 70 basis points (bps) to 8.9 per cent in the latest survey round. Both three months and one year ahead inflation expectations moderated by 30 bps each to 10.2 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively, as compared to that in January 2023, a RBI release said. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) surveys showed a moderation in household’s inflation expectation while consumer confidence has grown.



“Though the expectations on general prices and inflation remained elevated, a relatively lower share of households expect prices to rise, when compared to the previous survey round,” the survey said. The March 2023 inflation expectations survey of households was conducted during March 2-11 in 19 major cities with responses from 6,075 urban households. Female respondents accounted for 50.5 per cent of this sample.



“With an uptick in current perception, the sentiments on employment are nearing the levels seen around mid-2019; consumers are also optimistic about the employment outlook as more than half of the respondents expect the employment scenario to improve over the next one year,” the RBI said. Consumer confidence continued to recover from the historic low recorded in mid-2021, though it remained in the pessimistic zone — the current situation index rose by 2.2 points on account of improved perception on general economic situation, employment, and household income.

Also Read RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das Interest from central banks for rupee trade: RBI deputy guv T Rabi Sankar Households in India expect inflation to moderate, find RBI surveys Confident of achieving wheat procurement target, says food Secretary IMF warns five-year global growth outlook is weakest since 1990 Govt plans panel to help resolve state-owned firms' land disputes

The survey showed that household spending was buoyant on the back of higher essential and non-essential spending. More than a third of the households expect a rise in non-essential outlay over the next year.