How will the Kirit Parikh panel-gas reforms impact related companies?
A govt-appointed panel of Kirit Parikh has recommended doing away with the norms where prices of natural gas are fixed in tandem with world markets. How will the reforms affect companies in the sector

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

    • After going through the roof, the price of jet fuel is coming down now -- giving breather to airlines. But it is not easy sailing for the common man. Price of natural gas is still breaking the back. A government-appointed panel of Kirit Parikh has given a set of recommendations to reform the natural gas pricing regime. It wants to do away with the existing norms where prices are fixed in tandem with global markets. It may give some succour to us, but how will these reforms affect companies in the sector. We find out in this podcast

    First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 12:21 IST
