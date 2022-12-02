How will the Kirit Parikh panel-gas reforms impact related companies?
A govt-appointed panel of Kirit Parikh has recommended doing away with the norms where prices of natural gas are fixed in tandem with world markets. How will the reforms affect companies in the sector
Topics
Gas companies | natural gas | gas utilities
https://mybs.in/2b2pHrb
IGL, MGL gain up to 4% post Kirit Parikh panel gas pricing recommendations
Kirit Parikh panel suggests gas price of $4-6.5/unit for old fields: Report
Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts
IGL, MGL: Parikh recommendations may trigger up to 11% rally in gas stocks
Deflating gas economy: Kirit Parikh has a tough task on hand as prices soar
After going through the roof, the price of jet fuel is coming down now -- giving breather to airlines. But it is not easy sailing for the common man. Price of natural gas is still breaking the back. A government-appointed panel of Kirit Parikh has given a set of recommendations to reform the natural gas pricing regime. It wants to do away with the existing norms where prices are fixed in tandem with global markets. It may give some succour to us, but how will these reforms affect companies in the sector. We find out in this podcast
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU