Civil aviation ministry disburses Rs 30 cr under PLI Scheme for drones

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry during FY 2022-23 has disbursed nearly Rs 30 crore to 23 beneficiaries under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drones and drone components

IANS New Delhi
drones

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
The Union Civil Aviation Ministry during FY 2022-23 has disbursed nearly Rs 30 crore to 23 beneficiaries under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drones and drone components.

The PLI scheme for drones and drone components was announced on September 30, 2021 to promote the indigenous drone industry.

As per the ministry, the total incentive is Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years. It is nearly double the combined turnover of all domestic drone manufacturers in FY 2020-21. The scheme also covers developers of drone-related software.

A provisional list of the PLI beneficiaries, comprising 12 drone manufacturers and 11 drone component manufacturers, was released on July 6, 2022.

--IANS

kvm/sha

Topics : civil aviation sector | PLI scheme | Drones

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

