Coal India opens power market access for TPPs using linkage coal

Coal India opens power market access for TPPs using linkage coal

The new rule applies to all existing and future FSAs and extends to all power generators, including central and state Gencos and independent power plants

Saket Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Coal India Limited (CIL) has allowed thermal power plants (TPPs), using its linkage coal under long- and medium-term fuel supply agreements, to sell un-requisitioned surplus power in power market and exchanges from August 1. Earlier, power generated from CIL’s linkage coal could only be sold as per pre-existing power purchase agreements. Power producers were restricted from selling surplus electricity in the open market, limiting flexibility despite excess generation capacity. The new rule applies to all existing and future FSAs and extends to all power generators, including central and state Gencos and independent power plants, CIL said in a statement.*
 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

