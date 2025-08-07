Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre gears up for the launch of PM-KUSUM 2.0 to meet growing demand

Centre gears up for the launch of PM-KUSUM 2.0 to meet growing demand

The second phase is likely to match or exceed Phase 1's scale, with possible additions like agrovoltaics and minor guideline revisions

solar panel

Total demand rose to 4.9 million pumps from the initial target of installing 2 million standalone solar powered agricultural pumps and solarisation of 1.5 million existing grid-connected agricultural pumps.

Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) is considering launching phase 2 of the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme—brought under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) last August—in response to rising demand, a senior official said. It would be implemented in the next financial year, they added. 
 
While the current phase will run till FY26 to add 34.8 gigawatt (GW) of solar capacity, the second phase is likely to match or exceed Phase 1’s scale (₹34,000–35,000 crore outlay and installation of 4.9 million pumps), with possible additions like agrovoltaics and minor guideline revisions. 
 
“Allocations have been made for PM Kusum's demand that we have seen a spike in the last one year. We have demands which are now probably 2-3 times of what has been allocated, which we are seeing only in phase two of the programme as and when we get it through for the next financial cycle,” the government official cited above said.
 
 
Total demand rose to 4.9 million pumps from the initial target of installing 2 million standalone solar powered agricultural pumps and solarisation of 1.5 million existing grid-connected agricultural pumps. This has been entirely allocated and aggregation of demand for the next phase is being carried out, the official said. 
 
Queries sent to the secretary and spokesperson of MNRE remained unanswered at the time of publishing this report.

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi proposes relaxing educational qualification criteria for IAs, RAs

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM draws the line amid US tariff heat, govt plans strategy for exporters

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressurepremium

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

India's state refiners pause Russian oil buys amid US tariff pressure

financials services

Overseas funds pull out of IT and financial services stocks in Julypremium

 
Components B and C of PM-Kusum were merged with the AIF scheme in August 2024. By integrating PM-KUSUM components B and C with the AIF, farmers can access funding for solar-powered irrigation systems alongside other agricultural infrastructure projects.  
 
“We have to submit the EFC (expenditure finance committee) note. Let's see how much we are able to get from EFC,” the official said when asked about the capex of phase 2. “It will at least be equivalent to what was the phase 1 of the scheme, roughly Rs 35,000 crore.”
 
“Once we submit the EFC note, we might include a component on agrovoltaics–the practice of combining agriculture with solar energy production on the same land and small guideline changes based on the learning that we had in phase 1,” the official said.
 
Learnings from Phase 1 include the need to raise the central financial assistance (CFA) cap to 10 pumps, which is currently limited to 7.5 pumps. Another takeaway was Maharashtra’s model, wherein the state aggregated 40,000 acres of farmer land through a centralised portal without centre support. The model is now being shared with other states for localised adaptation. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana were among other successful models, the official said.
 
“Guidelines in phase 1 have been amended multiple times based on learnings. Amongst the other ones, we have still not been able to increase the CFA capacity. Let's see if in phase 2 we are able to increase or not,” the official added. 
 
For component C, which is feeder level solarisation, some states saw enthusiastic adoption, the official said. In gigawatt terms, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have tendered 16 GW and 12 GW respectively, against an allocation of 4 GW. 
 
Launched in March 2019, with a total outlay of Rs 34,422 crore, the PM-Kusum scheme aims to enhance energy and water security for farmers, reduce reliance on diesel, and increase their income. The AIF scheme, on the other hand, focuses on providing loans for the creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets.  

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

US tariff impact: India exploring alternative markets, says MEA official

US President Donald Trump

US tariff impact: India's FY26 GDP growth likely to take 60-bp hit

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee remains steady due to likely RBI intervention amid tariff tensions

Labourer, Labour Day

After 3 decades, govt revises base year for CPI rural-farm labour

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Trump tariff hike to 50% on Indian goods sparks calls for self-reliance

Topics : Kusum scheme KUSUM solar energy Indian agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon